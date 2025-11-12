Buffalo Bills sign exciting pass-rushing DE as potential Michael Hoecht replacement
Weeks after losing Michael Hoecht to a season-ending Achilles injury, the Buffalo Bills have brought in a potential replacement to help boost a banged-up defensive line.
The Bills welcomed edge rusher Morgan Fox to Buffalo on Wednesday, signing the eight-year NFL veteran to the team’s practice squad. Fox was one of several players hosted for tryouts on Tuesday, and he and wide receiver Mecole Hardman signed following their respective workouts.
What are the Bills getting?
Fox has recorded 15.5 sacks over the past three seasons, all spent with the Los Angeles Chargers, a span in which he also accumulated 27 quarterback hits and 17 tackles for loss. He finished the 2024 season playing in all 17 of the Chargers’ regular-season games, finishing with 3.5 sacks and six QB hits while being on the field for 53% of the team’s defensive snaps.
The 31-year-old has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams, who signed him as an undrafted free agent after he went unselected in the 2016 NFL Draft. He missed the entire 2018 season due to injury, but has been remarkably durable since, playing in all 17 of his team’s games in each of the past four seasons.
Hoecht replacement?
Fox spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Rams, performing in a role similar to that in which Hoecht took on when joining the team in 2021, which was Fox’s lone season in Carolina. He signed a two-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, but he was released by the team in August, prior to the start of the regular season.
Now with the Bills, the 6-foot-3, 275-pound EDGE will join a pass-rushing unit that is also without Hoecht and rookie Landon Jackson, who sustained a significant knee injury this past week against the Miami Dolphins, which led to him being placed on Injured Reserve. The Bills were also without A.J. Epenesa against Miami, as the veteran EDGE was deemed out before the game due to a concussion, but there is a chance he could return as soon as this week.
The Bills will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. Fox may be elevated in time to play this weekend.
