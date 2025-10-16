Atrocious stat reveals just how bad Buffalo Bills defense has been in 2025
During the Buffalo Bills recent two-game losing streak, their defense has been exposed.
Against the New England Patriots, they surrendered 267 yards through the air while Drake Maye went 22-of-30 on passing attempts. This past weekend against the Atlanta Falcons, it was their run defense that couldn't get the job done.
Atlanta ran for 210 yards with Bijan Robinson going for 170 yards with a touchdown. Robinson had his way all night, even ripping off an 81-yard score. Following that performance, Mina Kimes broke down their defensive struggles and explained exactly why fans should be concerned. According to Kimes, they're currently 31st in opponents yardage before and after contact.
“The Bills defense is 31st in opponent yards before contact/carry *and* 31st in yards after contact/carry.”
Buffalo Bills defense could be their undoing
That's a frustrating stat, especially after the Bills spent six of their nine draft picks on defense this offseason. It's also why Kimes says the defense could be the reason this team is unable to make a deep run in the playoffs.
”If the Bills don’t go on a deep playoff run this year, I know we talked about like, oh, the offense, do they have enough guys or whatever, they’ll be fine. I think it’s the defense that’s ultimately what is going to tank them if they can’t get it fixed,” Kimes said.
”One of the things I highlighted going into this game on NFL Live yesterday was how off defense struggles with motion at the snap. You constantly see guys getting displaced and especially the second and third level, the defense.”
Heading into the season, the Bills defense was expected to struggle against the pass, and that has been the case. They were hopeful they could at least be decent against the run, but that hope has dwindled.
Fortunately, there are some reinforcements on the way, but defensive coordinator Bobby Babich and head coach Sean McDermott have a lot of work to do in order to get things corrected on defense.
