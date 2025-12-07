Josh Allen puts superhero cape on for MVP-worthy TD vs. Bengals
In a game with the early makings of a shootout against the Cincinnati Bengals, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills had to come up with a massive play on 4th-and-4 in the red zone, down 14-3 midway through the second quarter to keep pace.
Allen delivered a play in the snow that is reminiscent of his improbable passing and receiving TD play against the San Francisco 49ers in the snow last season.
From the 11-yard line, Allen rolled to his right and set his feet with a pair of Cincinnati defenders bearing down on him.
After holding the ball for about seven seconds, Allen threw a laser to Khalil Shakir between another pair of Bengals for a score, the receiver's fourth of the season.
A roughing-the-passer penalty was tacked on as well, and the Bills went for two from the 1-yard line and converted as Allen found Dawson Knox, who's played a big role with three catches in the first half, to get Buffalo within three.
The defense may struggle, but as long as Allen is on the field, the Bills have a chance to prevail and keep pace in the AFC playoff picture.
