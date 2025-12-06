Josh Allen likely to have two fewer weapons when Bills host Bengals

It's a real possibility that the Buffalo Bills will be sans two key pass-catchers for the second week in a row against an AFC North opponent.

The Bills listed tight end Dalton Kincaid as questionable while wide receiver Joshua Palmer earned a doubtful tag heading into the December 7 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The likelihood of either player dressing this Sunday seemed to lessen as the week transpired.

In addition to defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Terrel Bernard being ruled out in Week 14, right tackle Spencer Brown carries a questionable tag. Buffalo may opt for the cautious approach to Brown's return, which could mean Ryan Van Demark gets the start against Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, the six others on the injury report have all been cleared for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff on December 7.

Two new additions cleared

Eyebrows were raised when tight end Jackson Hawes and defensive end AJ Epenesa appeared on the Week 14 injury report, but both have been deemed good to go for Sunday.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Hawes showed up with a back issue, but the fifth-round rookie managed to practice fully everyday. Epenesa popped up with a foot injury that kept him out of Thursday's practice, but he returned to action the following day.

Kincaid and Palmer

With Kincaid entering his second week of practice while recovering from a November 9 hamstring injury, it looked as if the tight end was trending toward a return to game action. Unfortunately, a knee issue emerged to complicate the situation.

Seen wearing a knee brace, Kincaid practiced on a limited basis three days in a row. While the hamstring may finally be healed, the tight end's knee, which was also an issue during training camp, could force him to miss a fourth consecutive game. Prior to the Week 10 injury, Kincaid was Buffalo's leading receiver.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Seeming more doubtful to play than doubtful, Palmer did not practice this week after missing the November 30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. After suffering a knee/ankle injury on October 13, the wide receiver missed three consecutive games. He returned to the lineup on November 16, only to see the injury resurface.

"I don't know if it's been a setback as much as just overall, he's not in the best place right now, just in terms of his body and his injuries," said head coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday.

Bills' Injury Report (Week 14)

FRIDAY



LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — DNP

(Game: OUT)



DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — DNP

(Game: OUT)



WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — DNP

(Game: Doubtful)



OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — Limited

(Game: Questionable)



TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstrng/knee) — Limited

(Game: Questionable)



OL Dion Dawkins (concussion) — Full

(Game: - )



DE AJ Epenesa (foot) — Full

(Game: - )



LS Reid Ferguson (neck) — Full

(Game: - )



FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) — Full

(Game: - )



TE Jackson Hawes (back) — Full

(Game: - )



DT TJ Sanders (wrist) — Full

(Game: - )

THURSDAY



LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — DNP



DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — DNP



DE AJ Epenesa (foot) — DNP



WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — DNP



OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — Limited



OL Dion Dawkins (concussion) — Limited



TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstrng/knee) — Limited



LS Reid Ferguson (neck) — Full



FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) — Full



TE Jackson Hawes (back) — Full



DT TJ Sanders (wrist) — Full

WEDNESDAY



LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — DNP



DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — DNP



WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — DNP



OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — Limited



OL Dion Dawkins (concussion) — Limited



TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstrng/knee) — Limited



LS Reid Ferguson (neck) — Full



FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) — Full



TE Jackson Hawes (back) — Full



DT TJ Sanders (wrist) — Full

