Critical Dalton Kincaid update revealed ahead of Bills' Week 14 matchup vs. Bengals

Good news for the home team.

After a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury, it appears as if Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is set to return on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter posted to X on Saturday that Kincaid “plans to try to play” vs. Cincinnati.

Long road back

Kincaid has been out since a Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, during which he exited with his hamstring ailment. He was then held out of the Bills’ next three games before adding a knee injury to begin Week 14.

The third-year pro is listed as questionable to play against the Bengals on Sunday, but per Schefter’s report, it now seems like he will at least attempt to give it a go during what has turned into a critical conference matchup.

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid, who is listed as questionable for Sunday due to knee and hamstring injuries, plans to try to play vs. the Bengals, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2025

Can he make a difference?

Kincaid has been one of the most productive pass catchers on the Bills’ roster this season, as he remains second on the team in yards receiving (448) and tied for first in touchdowns receiving (4). His 12.4 yards per target average is the highest average among tight ends this season, per Next Gen Stats. That mark is the second-highest yards per target average recorded by a tight end in a season (minimum 20 receptions) since 2000, trailing only former New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski’s mark of 14.2 Y/Tgt during the 2016 campaign.

The Bills could sure use him against a Bengals team that has proven vulnerable defending against opposing tight ends this season. Cincinnati has allowed the tight ends it's faced this season to total 87 receptions for 1,130 yards and 13 touchdowns, all of which are the most allowed by any team in the NFL.

