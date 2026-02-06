Jon Hamm Compliments Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld While Roasting NFL Officials

Josh Allen didn't win a second consecutive NFL MVP Award during the annual NFL Honors, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback was still part of the night's events.

Allen finished third in MVP voting, securing two second-place votes in the process. He came in behind the winner, Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams, and AFC East rival Drake Maye, who was second in voting.

Allen was also central to one of the jokes from host Jon Hamm. The actor complimented Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, calling her a "real catch." He then threw a jab at NFL officials for a controversial call in the Bills' loss to the Denver Broncos.

“She’s a real catch. And yes, Josh knows a real catch when he sees one, even if others don’t," said Hamm.

Of course, that was a reference to a play during overtime in the loss to Denver when Allen attempted a deep pass to wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who initially had both hands on the ball. As he went to the ground, Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian wrestled the ball away.

Despite Cooks having possession when he hit the ground, officials ruled he had not completed the act of the catch. They awarded possession to McMillian, and Denver won the game.

Was it a catch by Brandin Cooks?

Broncos CB Ja'quan McMillian reaches in on Buffalo Bills WR Brandin Cooks, who has the ball with his knee on the ground. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ironically enough, Buffalo has since hired the Broncos' defensive pass game coordinator, Jim Leonhard, as their defensive coordinator. Leonhard was asked about this play, and he said that he believes McMillian caught the ball.

He added that in his mind, the 2025 season hasn't ended yet since the Super Bowl hasn't been played. Once the league calendar turns and he moves onto 2026 as a member of the Bills, he admitted he might have a different opinion.

As for the rest of the sports world, it seems split. Bills fans believe that Cooks had the ball, and a nearly identical play involving Davante Adams only added fuel to the fire. While playing against the Bears, Adams was awarded a catch despite having it ripped out as he went to the ground. In that game, officials ruled Adams was down by contact.

There are still those who say Cooks never had possession, but in the end, it's the lack of consistency from officials that's most confusing.

