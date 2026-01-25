NFL Fines 2 Bills Over $30,000 For Actions During Overtime Playoff Loss at Broncos

The Buffalo Bills lost their season and their head coach in last weekend's heart-breaking playoff loss to the Denver Broncos. A couple of defensive players also lost a good chunk of money.

The Bills' season ended with the 33-30 loss at Mile High. Two days later the Sean McDermott era also ended when he was fired by team owner Terry Pegula. A week later, both defensive end Joey Bosa and cornerback Tre'Davious White were fined by the NFL for seperate actions during overtime.

Bosa was fined $17,389 for a late hit on Broncos' quarterback Bo Nix. White has been docked $14,222 for the removal of his helmet on the field during an emotional outburst at the official that flagged him for a pass interference penalty that set up Denver's chip-shot game-winning field goal.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As if the loss wasn't damaging enough, the Bills are now paying more than $30,000 in fines for their actions. Both offenses occurred on Denver's final drive that was set up by the controversial interception ruling in which Bills' receiver appeared to have caught the ball, landed with two feet on the ground with possession and then hit the turf with his side and backside before losing control.

Four plays after that ruling, Bosa was flagged for roughing the passer on Nix. That 15-yard penalty, however, was negated when officials called Taron Johnson for a 17-yard pass interference that moved the ball to Buffalo's 36. Though Denver declined the penalty, Bosa is still being held accoutable for the hit by the league office.

Two plays later, White was flagged for a 30-yard interference penalty that essentially ended the game, the season and McDermott's job. In response, White angrily barked at an official and yanked his helmet off and threw it violently into the ground. He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for the outburst, moving Denver's field goal six yards closer.

Tre'Davious White flagged for pass interference | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

