Bills Can Outmaneuver Vikings With Sneaky Strategy to Gain Draft Compensation

The Buffalo Bills find themselves facing a tough decision with offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark. The Minnesota Vikings signed him to an offer sheet, which would pay Van Demark $4.2 million for the 2026 season.

Van Demark is a restricted free agent who was tendered by the Bills, with a price tag of $3.52 million. If no one signed him to an offer sheet, he would have remained in Buffalo at that rate. Now, they have five days to decide if they want to match Minnesota's offer.

If they don't agree to the increased pay for Van Demark by Monday, March 23, he will join the Vikings.

The Vikings offer sheet signed by Ryan Van Demark is listed on today's transaction wire. The deadline listed for the Bills is officially Monday, March 23. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) March 18, 2026

Buffalo could also decide to try and negotiate with the Vikings, to see if they can get something for the former undrafted free agent.

Buffalo Bills could get sneaky to add draft compensation

Buffalo Bills OT Ryan Van Demark looks up at the Jumbotron to watch the play during second-half action against the Jets. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills could decide to match the contract offer for Van Demark, but then trade him to the Vikings. In this scenario, they wouldn't be able to get much, but if they're able to use the threat of keeping Van Demark, then maybe Minnesota would be willing to send them a seventh-round pick.

In order to pull this off, the Bills would not only need Minnesota to agree, but Van Demark would have to be on board as well. According to the CBA, any team that matches an offer sheet cannot trade that player to the franchise that made the offer for a calendar year, unless the player consents.

Here's the full language from the CBA on the subject.

“With respect to a trade involving any non-exclusive rights player subject to a Tender or Qualifying Offer who is a Transition Player, or a Restricted Free Agent who is subject to a Qualifying Offer for a Right of First Refusal Only, the player and the NFLPA must approve in advance any such trade that takes place during the Signing Period. The provisions of this Subsection (h) shall not apply to a trade involving any player who is subject to a Tender or Qualifying Offer that provides for exclusive negotiating rights for the Prior Club (i.e., an Exclusive Franchise Player or an 'Exclusive Rights Player,' as defined in Article 8, Section 2 of this Agreement). If a Club exercises its Right of First Refusal and matches an Offer Sheet, that Club may not trade that player to the Club that submitted the Offer Sheet for at least one calendar year, unless the player consents to such trade.”

Such a move would be unique, as teams typically keep a player if they decide to match the offer sheet. That makes this scenario unlikely, but it doesn't mean Brandon Beane shouldn't explore it since it would be better than getting nothing by letting him sign with the Vikings.

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