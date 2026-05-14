Dolphins' Latest RB Move Proves Bills Nailed James Cook Deal

At this time last year, the Buffalo Bills were in a stalemate with star running back James Cook. He’d eventually get a new deal, as he was en route to his first career rushing title.

But now that it’s a year later, it looks like the Bills got a steal for Cook’s deal.

After the Jets recently extended Breece Hall, Cook’s $11.5 million average annual value (AAV) dropped out of the Top 10 of running back contracts. Now, it’s even lower, as another AFC East rival was paid handsomely in Dolphins’ star De’Von Achane.

The fourth-year back’s extension has an AAV of $16 million, the third-highest in the league. His deal is now also the most in the NFL for any RB in terms of total value.

The first big-money ￼￼extension under Jon-Eric Sullivan is in the books – RB De’Von Achane has agreed to a $64 million deal that keeps him in Miami through the 2030 season



With Achane signed, expect the Dolphins to focus on deals with Aaron Brewer and Jordyn Brooks in the… — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) May 14, 2026

Comparing it to Cook’s deal

Not only did Achane’s contract draw a bigger AAV than Cook’s, but he also outpaced his AFC East rival in guranteed money with $32 million versus Cook’s $28.82 million.

Considering the two players, too, Brandon Beane has to be smiling somewhere seeing the value he got. Cook has rushed for 1,000 yards in three-straight seasons, including a career-best 1,621 in 2025 for his first-ever rushing title.

Cook also posted a 2024 campaign where he was one of only three players with 18 or more touchdowns, as his 16 rushing scores tied for tops in the league.

Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook (4) celebrates in the end zone with teammates. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While Achane is a highly productive player, he has not accomplished the same level of success as Cook. The 2025 was a career best, totaling 1,838 scrimmage yards and 12 total touchdowns, including 1,350 rushing yards and a league-best 5.7 yards per carry.

But that was the first time in his career he's cracked the 1,000-yard mark. In fact, Achane has only totaled 1,000 scrimmage yards in two of his three career seasons, despite scoring 11 or more times in each year.

More RB deals to come

Detroit Lions' running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) runs for a touchdown against Buffalo Bills' safety Kareem Jackson (27). | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The craziest piece of this all is that the RB market is not even close to being done yet. Both Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson are slated to land extensions this offseason, meaning that Cook's deal will only drop even further down the line in terms of AAV.

The question is, will he hold tight and hold off on a restructure? I'd assume he'll keep quiet this year after a tumultous 2025 offseason.

But if he puts up another campaign that we've become accustomed to after three-straight Pro Bowl selections and a second-team All-Pro nod, it may be hard for Beane to keep Cook happy with where his deal currently stands.

Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook III (4) and Denver Broncos' linebacker Jonah Elliss (52). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images