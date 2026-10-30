Bills Can't Catch a Break Based on Latest Lamar Jackson Injury News

Lamar Jackson suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 4 and has missed the past three games for the Baltimore Ravens. With the Buffalo Bills set to host Baltimore in Week 8, Jackson's status had been up in the air leading to the weekend.

That no longer appears to be the case as all signs are pointing to Jackson being on the field against the Bills.

On Thursday, Bills On SI writer Mike Moraitis noted that Jackson was a full participant for Baltimore in practice. On Friday, he was again listed as a full participant, and then head coach Jesse Minter made it clear that they expect to see him in action on Sunday.

"We do think we'll have Lamar this week so we can go ahead and put that out there. I'm excited about that. He's had a really good week of practice. It probably ended up showing that he was full in all three days," Minter said while speaking with reporters on Friday.

"So excited about that opportunity for him to be back out again. A credit to him and the work that he put in dealing with an injury, put himself in position to be back. So that's obviously exciting for our team and open up for questions."

Jackson last faced Buffalo in Week 1 of the 2025 season, in one of the more exciting games of the year. The former NFL MVP threw for 209 yards with two touchdown passes and rushed for another 70 yards and a touchdown.

He led the Ravens to a 34-19 lead going into the fourth quarter, but Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense scored 22 points in the final 15 minutes, stealing a 41-40 win thanks to a 32-yard field goal from Matt Prater with no time remaining.

Bills injury updates

Buffalo is dealing with some injuries of their own, with DJ Moore and Ed Oliver both up in the air. Neither player has been on the field since their Oct. 4 loss to the New England Patriots, but they're trending in the right direction this week.

Moore has been dealing with a shoulder injury, while Oliver has been battling a knee issue. Both players took advantage of the bye week to get some extra rest and could be in action this weekend.

There are some concerns, however, for Spencer Brown who has been dealing with a back injury and has missed multiple practices this week. Dee Alford was limited in practice as well, with an ankle injury giving him some problems.

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