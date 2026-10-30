Bills' Updated Week 8 Injury Report: Optimism for DJ Moore, Ed Oliver vs. Ravens

The Buffalo Bills practiced without three key pieces on Thursday in Week 8.

As the Bills prepare for a 1 p.m. ET home kickoff against the Baltimore Ravens on November 1, starting right tackle Spencer Brown missed practice for the second day in a row.

Primary slot cornerback Dee Alford was downgraded from limited on Wednesday to a non-participant on Thursday, suggesting he could have tweaked his ankle during practice.

Additionally, backup running back, and primary kick returner, Ray Davis was absent due to illness.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) looks on during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis was one of two names added to Thursday's injury report. After practicing in full without a designation on Wednesday, special teams ace Joe Andreessen popped up as a limited participant one day later.

Andreessen, who has played 77 percent of special teams snaps, was last on the injury report in Week 5 due to a nagging knee issue. It's unknown if he reaggravated the knee at practice on Thursday, but it seems more likely the limited participation is part of a maintenance plan for the linebacker.

Spencer Brown, Dee Alford concerns

Brown left the Week 5 win against the Rams after only 16 snaps due to a back flare-up. The starting bookend, who has a history of back issues, attributed the problem to a muscular "freak out."

After taking 100 percent of the reps on the Week 6 victory over the Raiders, Brown's back apparently responded poorly over the bye week.

"Just lingering stuff from what's happened to me last couple weeks. What happened in that LA game, just kind of got nicked up. Took enough drugs to sedate a small elephant when I was in LA," said Brown on Wednesday. "Just took care of the body the best way I knew how and got through the Vegas game and played pretty well. Got on the bye week, kind of bit me in the butt a little bit."

The experienced Brown doesn't necessarily need to practice during the week to be play come Sunday, but his absences certainly cast some doubt on his potential availability.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) in pass protection against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Had a good meeting with [Joe] Brady yesterday, and he has a lot of trust in me and respect for what I've done so far here for the first six years I've been here. He knows I can be ready whenever," said Brown.

As for Alford, his participation downgrade comes as somewhat of a surprise, considering he played a full game against the Raiders last time out. It's possible he reaggravated his ankle injury during Wednesday's practice.

Alford initially injured his ankle during the Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots. He was inactive for the ensuing game against the Rams, but he returned to play 43 snaps against the Raiders.

The Bills don't have much depth behind Alford as backup nickel cornerback Jordan Hancock remains on Injured Reserve.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) lines up in pass coverage during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Moore, Ed Oliver trend upward

Moore practice in a limited capacity for the second day in a row. Wearing a red non-contact jersey likely for precautionary reasons, the Bills' top wide receiver was seen reaching over his head to make catches in an encouraging sign for the health of his AC joint.

Initially injuring his shoulder in Week 2, Moore reaggravated the injury in Week 4. In a rare occurrence, he missed back-to-back games in Weeks 5 and 6. After seeing his consecutive appearance streak end at 91 regular season games, Moore appears itching to return.

"The two weeks [out], it was pretty sad. I was mad at myself," said Moore on Wednesday. "Somebody put out a post on X where I was standing there watching the guys practice, that was the hardest thing about the two weeks."

Meanwhile, in a highly encouraging sign for his Week 8 availability, defensive tackle Ed Oliver increased his participation to full on Thursday.

Like Moore, Oliver missed back-to-back games heading into the bye week. He was forced out during the October 4 game against the Patriots when former Bills' fullback Reggie Gilliam hit the lineman on the left leg in the knee area.

Oliver missed five consecutive practices before finally returning in a limited capacity on October 16.

Defensive lineman TJ Sanders also improved from limited to full on Thursday.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 8)

THURSDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — DNP



LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — LP



T Spencer Brown (back) — DNP



OLB Bradley Chubb (chest/thumb) — LP



RB Ray Davis (illness) — DNP



TE Dalton Kincaid (chest) — LP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP



DL Ed Oliver (knee) —FP



OLB TJ Parker (knee) — LP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow/back) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — FP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — LP (on PUP)

WEDNESDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — LP



T Spencer Brown (back) — DNP



OLB Bradley Chubb (chest/thumb) — LP



TE Dalton Kincaid (chest) — LP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP



DL Ed Oliver (knee) —LP



OLB TJ Parker (knee) — LP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow/back) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — LP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — LP (on PUP)

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