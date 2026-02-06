Bills' Legend Dives Into Expansive Discussion With Keon Coleman During WR's Struggles

Keon Coleman’s second NFL season did not go as planned.

The former second-round pick endured concerns regarding his production and disciplinary issues throughout the 2025 campaign. His shortcomings led to widespread unrest among the fan base, with many calling for his removal from the lineup and, for some, the roster.

With that said, all the while, one Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer was making an effort behind the scenes to prop Coleman up and help him through some of the tough times he experienced.

According to Bills legend Andre Reed, he spoke with Coleman extensively while the 22-year-old dealt with one of the most challenging moments of his young career. During what Reed recalled as a 90-minute conversation, he offered some sage advice for the young wide receiver.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman checks in with wide receiver Khalil Shakir on the play while they line up during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The conversation

“Sat him down two games in a row, so I think [former Bills head coach Sean McDermott] was trying to send him a message,” said Reed. “I told him, ‘Let’s be real, you gotta be a professional, man. You gotta come in the building like you’re a professional and prepare like you’re a professional. You gotta do everything like you’re a professional. Because after two, three years now, they want to see some progress up here in your brain.’”

Reed further stated that the Bills’ concerns did not necessarily lie in Coleman's physical ability, but rather his mental capacity to do what was necessary to elevate his game.

Coleman finished the season tied for second on the team with four touchdowns receiving, while his 404 yards receiving were second among Bills wide receivers. But his maturity remained in question, as he was removed from the lineup as a healthy scratch four times, once due to disciplinary measures imposed by his former head coach.

“Now, the mental part of the game, players who have played a little while, the mental part either comes or goes,” said Reed, as far as what is next for Coleman in his development. “You’ve got to have that mental edge. That’s what he has to have. And I think I got to him."

The Bills’ Hall of Famer also said he advocated for Coleman in some fashion.

“We gotta keep him,” he said. “I’m not gonna give up on him.”

"I want him to succeed as much as anybody else."@Andre_Reed83 details the 90-minute phone call he had with Bills WR Keon Coleman this season. pic.twitter.com/lRxtiSE66J — Jim Rome (@jimrome) February 5, 2026

Looking ahead

Despite some bumps in the road under the team’s previous regime, after some positive comments from new head coach Joe Brady, it appears as if Coleman will have a clean slate entering the 2026 campaign.

"I told Keon Coleman the best thing for him was me becoming his head coach," said Brady following his introductory press conference.

The start to his career has not been ideal, but there still appears to be room for Coleman grow as the Bills step into a new era next season. With that said, time is running out, and he had better get his act together quickly, or even his supporters, such as Reed, will begin to turn on him.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs after making a catch against the New York Jets in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

