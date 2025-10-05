Buffalo Bills will face New England Patriots' defense sans key starter in Week 5
Life was made a bit easier for the Buffalo Bills’ offense leading into an upcoming matchup with the New England Patriots.
On Saturday, the Patriots downgraded starting linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson from questionable to out for the Week 5 game against the Bills, removing one of the team’s significant contributors from the equation both defensively and on special teams.
Chaisson has been on the field for 68.3% of the Patriots’ defensive snaps throughout the 2025 season, recording nine tackles, 2.5 sacks, and five quarterback hits defensively, while also participating on the team’s punt-protection unit. The six-year veteran recorded a sack and a tackle for loss in a blowout win over the Carolina Panthers a week ago.
In Chaisson’s absence, Keion White may be pressed into action, while Anfernee Jennings and Elijah Ponder are other potential options to replace the veteran starter’s services. New England also announced on Saturday the elevation of LB Jahlani Tavai from injured reserve, where he had been placed for the first four weeks of the season due to a calf injury.
The Bills may be without starting offensive lineman Spencer Brown for the second straight week, after the team’s starting right tackle was listed as questionable due to a calf injury. Brown missed Buffalo’s Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints but appeared to make steady progress throughout the practice week leading into Week 5.
Brown is likely to be back this week, with his return made a bit easier as the Patriots are without one of their most effective pass rushers thus far in 2025. Buffalo and New England will square off on Sunday at 8:20 p.m., with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth on the call for NBC.
