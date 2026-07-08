Bills' Christian Benford's Snub From Ranking of NFL's Best Cornerbacks is Outrageous

Christian Benford has been snubbed again.

In a recent article ranking the top cornerbacks in the NFL ahead of the 2026 season, the Bills’ top cornerback was not included among the top 24 names across the league. Not even an honorable mention. In fact, Benford didn’t even receive a single vote from league scouts, executive and coaches surveyed while assembling the list.

During his four-year career, the Bills’ former sixth-round pick has never been named to the All-Pro team nor the Pro Bowl, but his omission from this list is the most disrespectful snub yet.

The list, compiled based on the voting process and other analysis from ESPN Research, has grouped its top 10 as follows:

1. Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos

2. Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans

3. Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots

4. Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks,

5. Trent McDuffie, Los Angeles Rams

6. Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles

7. Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

8. Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers

9. Sauce Gardner, Indianpolis Colts

10. Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles

When you take a look at each player’s coverage EPA from the 2025 season, not a single one comes in ahead of Benford’s mark of -18.9, according to Next Gen Stats. That was eighth-best among qualified NFL defensive backs, two slots ahead of Gonzalez, who finished with the 10th-best coverage EPA (-17.2) among DBs.

Benford did not even receive an honorable mention, nor a single vote

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) dives to break up this pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Those receiving an honorable mention included Houston Texans CB Kamari Lassiter, Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr., Atlanta Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Jr. and Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson.

According to NFL Pro, Benford recorded five separate games in which he didn’t allow a single yard to opposing pass catchers, which was the most such performances of any cornerback in the NFL playing a minimum of 20 coverage snaps per game. How on earth he wasn’t worth a mention is beyond me.

To make matters worse, he was absent from the voting process altogether. Those receiving votes included Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland, who allowed an opposing passer rating of 109.5 and six touchdowns while being targeted in coverage in 2025. Tennessee Titans CB Alontae Taylor was also among those receiving votes despite allowing an opposing passer rating of 104 and seven touchdowns last year, according to NGS.

What a sham.

Benford allowed an opposing passer rating of 84.8 and four touchdowns a season ago, per NGS. Each of those were better marks than several others receiving votes, including New Orleans Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry [98.3 rating, 8 TDs allowed], San Francisco 49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir [94.6 rating, 6 TDs allowed] and Cleveland Browns CB Tyson Campbell [93.1 rating, 6 TDs allowed].

Jacksonville Jaguars dual-threat Travis Hunter was also on the list of players receiving votes despite not playing a single snap after Week 7 of his rookie year, during which he played the majority of his snaps at wide receiver before sustaining a season-ending knee injury in October.

The list is misguided

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) runs the ball for a touchdown after an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All in all, the list isn’t all bad. Surtain II, Stingley Jr., Gonzalez and others in the top 10 are certainly worthy of being included. Even those receiving an honorable mention are solid choices.

However, where things become a bit ridiculous is Benford’s absence along with a few questionable names that were included instead of the Bills’ former diamond in the rough. It’s been a steady rise for Benford throughout his career, and while his soft spoken personality doesn’t match that of some others at his position across the league, he deserves just as much praise as those who are as loud as a motorbike.

I would be interested to read an explanation as to why Benford was left out. Because it simply doesn’t make sense.