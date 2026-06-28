Three Buffalo Bills Playing For a Contract Extension in 2026

The 2025 offseason was a busy one for Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane, who agreed to several contract extensions with some of the team's top players.

Josh Allen signed a six-year $330 million extension, which was the biggest by far. There was also defensive end Greg Rousseau (four-years and $80 million), linebacker Terrel Bernard (four-year and $50 million), cornerback Christian Benford (four years and $76 million), and wide receiver Khalil Shakir (four years andf $60.2 million).

Just ahead of the regular season, Beane added one more to the mix as he and running back James Cook agreed to a four-year, $48 million extension. His work continued this offseason, with center Connor McGovern landing a four-year, $52 million deal.

There's not a lot of room left under the salary cap, but Beane has always been able to make deals work. That's why it wouldn't be surprising to see the following three players work their way into an extension this year.

O'Cyrus Torrence, Guard

Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The top candidate for an extension this year is starting right guard O'Cyrus Torrence. A second-round pick in 2023, Torrence has been a fixture on the offensive line and the Bills have been urged to sign him to a long-term deal to keep their offensive line intact. There are reports that Buffalo and Torrence are interested in an extension, but there's no word on whether they're close as of yet.

Dorian Williams, Linebacker

Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams leaves the field after a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Dorian Williams has racked up 220 tackles over his first three seasons in the NFL and has a chance to prove he can be a force in Jim Leonhard's scheme this season. He's slated to start next to Terrel Bernard as one of the two inside linebackers, but rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr will be fighting to take snaps from him.

If Williams can hold off the rookie, he could put together another strong season. He will be out to prove that he's not only the superior option, but that he deserves to be in Buffalo beyond the 2026 season.

Dalton Kincaid, Tight End

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid celebrates after a touchdown against Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Buffalo's first-round pick in 2023, Dalton Kincaid has shown flashes of being a difference-maker for the Bills' offense. He enters his fourth season in the league with 156 receptions for 1,692 yards and nine touchdowns. As much promise as he's shown, Kincaid needs to prove he can stay healthy to reach his full potential.

Despite his durability concerns, the Bills picked up the fifth-year option in Kincaid's contract, meaning he will be under contract through the next two seasons. That gives Buffalo time to decide on an extension, but Kincaid will be out to prove himself worthy beginning in 2026.