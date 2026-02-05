Plan for Christian Benford unveiled by Buffalo Bills' new defensive coordinator

Christian Benford has transformed into one of the Buffalo Bills’ top defenders over the past few seasons.

One of the primary factors in his rise in the ranks at the cornerback position has been his tendency to follow opposing teams’ top wide receivers and regularly limit them to modest performances.

As Jim Leonhard takes over as the Bills’ new defensive coordinator, he appears to have plans for Benford to continue to impact the game at a high level in a match-up role.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) dives to break up this pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14). | Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His view

“He’s a very talented player,” said Leonhard of his new prized cornerback. “He’s had opportunities in the past to travel and track No. 1 receivers. It’s something we will consider as we go on.”

Leonhard added, “I’m really excited to deep dive into the personnel, into the skill sets to create the best package for him.”

The new Bills’ defensive coordinator said that, while he has a vision for Benford, it will take some time to refine things to where they need to be entering the 2026 season.

“Not quite there yet,” he said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for the way he plays, the passion he plays with, the physicality, the energy. He’s going to be a big leader for this defense.”

We’re live with Jim Leonhard for his introductory press conference as Bills Defensive Coordinator! https://t.co/949DbDmqCZ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 5, 2026

The numbers

Benford’s transcendent 2025 season was highlighted by his earning Defensive Player of the Week honors following a Week 13 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers. During a win over Pittsburgh, Benford recorded a fumble return for a touchdown that helped swing the game in Buffalo’s favor. Later, he intercepted Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph to help seal the deal.

In Weeks 8 through 14, Benford allowed just eight receptions for 109 yards while being targeted 17 times in coverage against opposing teams' top targets, per Next Gen Stats. The names Benford lined up against during that span included Carolina Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan, Houston Texans WR Nico Collins, the Steelers’ DK Metcalf and Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase.

The former sixth-round pick has become a true shutdown cornerback, and that is something of which the Bills are likely to continue to take advantage despite a change in leadership on the defensive side of the ball.

“We’re going to create the scheme around players like that — the known commodities,” said Leonhard. “A guy like him, who's proven who he is and his value to this roster, those are the guys in our mind when we set this thing up.”

NFL Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford | Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

