Bills' CJ Gardner-Johnson Fined Despite Not Being Flagged

The Buffalo Bills are ready to take on the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend as they look to extend their hot start to a 3-0 record. While their focus is solely on the game in front of them, the NFL is looking back to last week.

On Saturday, it was reported that safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson would be fined $11,194 for a hip-drop tackle on Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

The fine comes as a bit of a surprise, since Gardner-Johnson wasn't called for a penalty on the play. It's also hard to see on the replay, but the league felt it was enough to lighten the defensive back's wallet.

CJ Gardner-Johnson still getting his feet wet in Buffalo

Bills DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson pulls in a pass during position drills during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gardner-Johnson was a name that some fans were surprised to see added to the roster this offseason. While he plays a position that was a great need, he's also been considered a bit of a wild card.

Just this past season, he had issues with the Houston Texans, who released him after just three games. Reports said he was unhappy with his role, leading to friction behind the scenes.

He then was unable to catch on with the Baltimore Ravens before finally signing with the Chicago Bears. That makes Buffalo the seventh team he's played for during his career.

CJ Gardner-Johnson can be game-changer, but comes with risk

Bills C.J. Gardner-Johnson does a warm up drill before practice at Buffalo Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There might be questions about his focus and Gardner-Johnson has been on the wrong side of several incidents during his career. He was ejected from a 2024 game against the Washington Commanders while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles after receiving two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

He's also an avid trash talker, once getting Javon Wims so worked up that the former Bears wide receiver was ejected for punching Gardner-Johnson.

As for his own penalties, Jonathan Vankin of Heavy says CJGJ has a history of racking up fines. By his count, the veteran has been hit with 13 fines and has lost a massive amount of money because of them.

"The penalty lands barely three months after a count of his career fines topped $194,924 with 13 previous fines, a pattern Buffalo weighed heavily before betting on him anyway," Vankin wrote.

Buffalo knew they were playing with fire when it came to Gardner-Johnson, but there's plenty to like about his game. He has a nose for the football with 55 career pass breakups and 20 interceptions. When he's focused, he can be a spark plug capable of getting the entire defense fired up. The key for Buffalo will be ensuring he stays focused and productive.

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