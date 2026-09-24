Chargers' Injury Woes Could Give Bills' Defensive Line Major Advantage

The Buffalo Bills are off to a hot start this season. They've won their first two games, making Joe Brady the first head coach in franchise history to start his career 2-0.

Now, they turn their attention to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, a team looking for their first win of the year. Los Angeles won at least 10 games in each of the past two seasons, but Jim Harbaugh's unit is off to an 0-2 start and their latest injury report doesn't bode well for them. It does, however, bode well for Buffalo.

The Chargers were expected to be without starting left guard Kayode Awosika this week, but he's now joined by two other starters on the injury list. Right guard Cole Strange is dealing with a pectoral injury and was limited on Wednesday. Also limited was left tackle Rashawn Slater, who has a groin injury.

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report

Los Angeles Chargers guard Cole Strange during minicamp at The Bolt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive linemen are joined by a plethora of players, which can be seen below:

Ladd McConkey, WR Rib (Full)

Brenen Thompson, WR Quadricep (DNP)

Kayode Awosika, G Fibula (DNP)

Trey Pipkins III, G/T Knee (DNP)

Rashawn Slater, T Groin (Limited)

Cole Strange, G Pectoral (Limited)

Charlie Kolar, TE Forearm (DNP)

Deane Leonard, DB Abdomen (Full)

Khalil Mack, OLB NIR – Rest (DNP)

Tuli Tuipulotu, OLB Hamstring (Limited)

Elijah Molden, DB Hamstring (DNP)

Rodney Shelley, CB Hamstring (Limited)

Dalvin Tomlinson, DL Hamstring (DNP)

Derwin James Jr., S Finger/NIR – Rest (DNP)

Buffalo has won primarily with their offense, but their defensive line has been fantastic as well. Outside linebacker Greg Rousseau has four sacks and three forced fumbles through two games. Defensive tackle Deone Walker has seven tackles, one sack, and three batted passes. There's also Bradley Chubb, who has 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits.

All three have been disruptive and could ruin the gameplan for Harbaugh and the Chargers if they go into this game thin on the offensive line.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau reacts during the first half against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills caught break in Week 2 due to Lions injuries as well

This isn't the first time the Bills benefited from another team dealing with injuries. In Week 2, the Detroit Lions were without safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. Both were on the PUP list, which helped Josh Allen put up an elite performance.

Making matters worse, Detroit lost Avonte Maddox during the game as well, further weakening their secondary. We still have a few days to see which Chargers will suit up this weekend, but there's a chance that Buffalo will again be at an advantage in a key are due to injury.

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