NFL Protects Josh Allen, Fining Texans' Pass Rusher for Dirty Hit in Bills' Week 1 Win
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It cost the Houston Texans 15 yards and a first down on the field, and it's subsequently costing the offender financially.
In what can be considered nothing shy of a classless move midway through the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, Texans' veteran defensive tackle Mario Edwards hit Josh Allen low and a tick late on a second-down play.
With Allen delivering a throw from the pocket, Edwards dove toward the Bills' franchise quarterback, taking a shot at the left knee while grabbing the leg. In a vulnerable position, Allen was seemingly at risk for potential ACL damage. As our X friend ThighDoctor noted, the quarterback's cantaloupe farmer genetics likely came into play.
The play earned Edwards a 15-yard personal foul for roughing the passer, and it made its way to NFL headquarters for further review. As a result, the league hit the Texans' lineman with an $8,263 financial penalty. The violation fell in the "hit on a quarterback" category and was described as "contact in the knee area."
The dirty hit came on a 2nd-and-9 snap from the Houston 42-yard line with 7:22 left in the third quarter. With the Bills looking to extend a 24-21 lead, Allen went deep down the middle for DJ Moore. The pass was incomplete, but there was also a flag thrown for illegal contact by Kamari Lassiter.
After earning a first down at the Texans' 27-yard line, the Bills eventually stalled and settled for a 34-yard Tyler Bass field goal in the eventual 36-31 road win.
Josh Allen's incredible durability
Including Thursday night's win over the Detroit Lions, the 30-year-old Allen has started 124 regular season games in a row.
Factoring in postseason participation, Allen has a 139-game consecutive starts streak that leads all active NFL quarterbacks.
After missing four games midway through his rookie year due to a UCL issue, Allen has made every Bills' start since November 25, 2018 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Allen has played through a broken hand, a broken foot and shoulder injury amongst other issues over the course of the remarkable run. Apparently, he was suffering flu-like symptoms prior to the Bills' 41-31 win over the Detroit Lions on September 17.
Bills' Sam Franklin also fined
Bills' special teams ace Sam Franklin was fined $9,425 for a blindside block with 13:19 to go in the third quarter against the Texans.
It occurred at the Bills' 28-yard line as Greg Dortch was returning a Texans' punt. Franklin was flagged for a personal foul on the play, and Buffalo was penalized half the distance to its own goal.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.