NFL Protects Josh Allen, Fining Texans' Pass Rusher for Dirty Hit in Bills' Week 1 Win

It cost the Houston Texans 15 yards and a first down on the field, and it's subsequently costing the offender financially.

In what can be considered nothing shy of a classless move midway through the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, Texans' veteran defensive tackle Mario Edwards hit Josh Allen low and a tick late on a second-down play.

With Allen delivering a throw from the pocket, Edwards dove toward the Bills' franchise quarterback, taking a shot at the left knee while grabbing the leg. In a vulnerable position, Allen was seemingly at risk for potential ACL damage. As our X friend ThighDoctor noted, the quarterback's cantaloupe farmer genetics likely came into play.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) on the ground after a play against the Houston Texans during the first half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The play earned Edwards a 15-yard personal foul for roughing the passer, and it made its way to NFL headquarters for further review. As a result, the league hit the Texans' lineman with an $8,263 financial penalty. The violation fell in the "hit on a quarterback" category and was described as "contact in the knee area."

The dirty hit came on a 2nd-and-9 snap from the Houston 42-yard line with 7:22 left in the third quarter. With the Bills looking to extend a 24-21 lead, Allen went deep down the middle for DJ Moore. The pass was incomplete, but there was also a flag thrown for illegal contact by Kamari Lassiter.

After earning a first down at the Texans' 27-yard line, the Bills eventually stalled and settled for a 34-yard Tyler Bass field goal in the eventual 36-31 road win.

Josh Allen's incredible durability

Including Thursday night's win over the Detroit Lions, the 30-year-old Allen has started 124 regular season games in a row.

Factoring in postseason participation, Allen has a 139-game consecutive starts streak that leads all active NFL quarterbacks.

Sep 8, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leaps over Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) for a touchdown during the second half at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After missing four games midway through his rookie year due to a UCL issue, Allen has made every Bills' start since November 25, 2018 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Allen has played through a broken hand, a broken foot and shoulder injury amongst other issues over the course of the remarkable run. Apparently, he was suffering flu-like symptoms prior to the Bills' 41-31 win over the Detroit Lions on September 17.

Bills' Sam Franklin also fined

Bills' special teams ace Sam Franklin was fined $9,425 for a blindside block with 13:19 to go in the third quarter against the Texans.

It occurred at the Bills' 28-yard line as Greg Dortch was returning a Texans' punt. Franklin was flagged for a personal foul on the play, and Buffalo was penalized half the distance to its own goal.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Sam Franklin Jr. (28) high fives fans while exiting the field after the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —