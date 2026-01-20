Bills could lose potential head coach candidate to NFC Team

With Sean McDermott being fired on Monday, the Buffalo Bills need a new head coach. They got a late start on their search since they played into the second round of the playoffs, but there are still plenty of candidates.

One name to watch is Joe Brady, who has been the offensive coordinator in Buffalo since replacing Ken Dorsey during the 2023 season. Before that, he was on staff as the team's quarterback coach.

MORE: 7 head coach candidates Bills can target to replace Sean McDermott

Hiring Brady would lead to the least amount of change for the offense, since he has been in the organization since 2022. That said, he might not be around for much longer if the Bills don't act quickly.

Brady has interviewed with multiple teams and has a second interview scheduled with the Baltimore Ravens, who need to replace John Harbaugh. On Tuesday, another team will meet with Brady as Mike Garafolo says he is interviewing with the Arizona Cardinals.

The #AZCardinals are interviewing #Bills OC Joe Brady for their head coaching job today, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Brady has a second interview upcoming with the #Ravens (per our @TomPelissero) and spoke to the #Raiders and #Falcons as well. pic.twitter.com/80qHjiMJIw — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 20, 2026

Arizona fired Jonathan Gannon after three seasons as their head coach. Gannon went 15-36 during his tenure, leaving behind a franchise still struggling to find an identity.

The Cardinals have questions throughout their roster, including at quarterback where Kyler Murray has yet to find consistency as a starter. That's why the Buffalo job would be far more appealing, since Josh Allen will make life easy on any coach who is hired.

Do the Bills want to hire Joe Brady?

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady on the field before a game against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Of course, the big question is whether the Bills want to keep Brady as their head coach. While he has had plenty of success during his career, Brady faced heavy criticism during the 2025 season.

MORE: Terry Pegula tarnishing legacy as Bills owner after mishandling head coach firing

Brady redeemed himself with a strong showing in the playoffs, but the offense relied far too heavily on Allen and James Cook this year. When those two weren't putting the team on their backs, the Bills couldn't find any rhythm.

Keeping Brady would provide more continuity for the offense, but ultimately, firing McDermott is proof that the Bills want more than continuity. Perhaps they're ready for a change as much as fans were during the year.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —