Bills Emerge as Potential Landing Spot for Veteran WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Buffalo Bills saw their 2025 season come to an end in the second round of the AFC playoffs. While their offense put up plenty of points in that game, they struggled to come up with a play down the stretch due to their lack of playmakers at the wide receiver position.

General manager Brandon Beane addressed that need by trading for DJ Moore, formerly of the Chicago Bears. This addition wasn’t met with unanimous praise, but head coach Joe Brady believes he can change their offense.

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Even with Moore joining the team, Buffalo could use more options in the passing game to help Josh Allen. That’s why Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport says they should consider signing veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. While Davenport admits Smith-Schuster isn’t the same player he once was, he could be the Bills’ best option due to their current salary cap situation.

”With just $12.3 million in cap space per Over the Cap and a rookie class still to sign, any further free agency moves will likely be lower-end additions—like signing another wide receiver to flesh out a room that still needs depth” Davenport wrote.

“Juju Smith-Schuster's days of catching 100 passes and topping 1,400 receiving yards are long past him. But it wasn't that long ago (2022) that Smith-Schuster caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three scores with the Kansas City Chiefs, and the 10th-year veteran won't turn 30 until November.”

Smith-Schuster helped the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl following the 2025 season. That year, he had 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns. Smith-Schuster signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the New England Patriots in 2023, but was released after just one year.

He returned to Kansas City in 2024 and has played there the past two years. Despite returning to a place he’s comfortable, Smith-Schuster hasn’t recaptured the success he had in 2022, finishing with 33 receptions for 345 yards and a touchdown in 2025.

Bills unlikely to sign any free agents until after the NFL draft

Kansas City Chiefs WR Juju Smith-Schuster reacts during warmups prior to the game against Washington. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Whether or not Buffalo believes Smith-Schuster is a fit, it’s highly unlikely he gets a sniff from the Bills before the draft. That’s true for any free agent since Buffalo could wind up using the 26th overall pick on a receiver.

If, however, they don’t take a wideout, look for them to explore the free agent market.

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