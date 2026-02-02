Bills 'targeting' Oklahoma's co-defensive coordinator as DBs coach, per reports

The Buffalo Bills' new staff continues to grow. Next on the list may be their defensive backs coach.

After Jahmile Addae left his post after two seasons to join the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins, the Bills need to fill the role in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's defense. One name that has arisen is Jay Valai, who is currently the assistant head coach for defense, co-defensive coordinator and pass defense coach for the Oklahoma Sooners.

His name is floating around NFL circles, and there are reports that Notre Dame was interested in his services, too.

Valai's background and resume are pretty vast. But he also has familiarity with Leonhard, having played at Wisconsin from 2006 to 2010.

Valai's journey

Valai has been around the block, making stops at Georgia, Rutgers, Texas and Alabama, as well as a stint in the NFL with the Chiefs in 2018. Across his time with the Crimson Tide and Sooners, Valai coached up corners like Kool-Aid McKinstry, Terrion Arnold, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Josh Jobe, and Billy Bowman Jr.

Valai's work with Oklahoma last season should be lauded. In 2025, the Sooners allowed 272.5 total yards per game, and particularly in the passing game, Oklahoma yielded 59 percent in completion rate, 195.2 passing yards per game and tied for the sixth-lowest touchdown rate allowed (.8 percent).

That strong defensive play helped the Sooners make the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.

Buffalo seems to have a legitimate chance of luring Valai away from Norman, especially now that the same role is now filled with the Fighting Irish. If Valai is to make his way to the Bills, he has a great foundation to work with at CB with Christian Benford, Taron Johnson and Maxwell Hairston still in the fold.

