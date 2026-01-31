Bills' strength and conditioning, training staff's fate revealed by Brandon Beane

One of the many elements of the Buffalo Bills’ organization that faced immense criticism throughout a disappointing 2025 season was the performance staff, which includes departments of strength and conditioning, athletic training, along with performance and innovation.

The Bills were oft-injured at many important positions, with key players rotating in and out of the lineup throughout the year, while others were lost for the season with their respective ailments. And as a result, those in charge of injury prevention came under fire.

However, that group is now expected to remain intact for the 2026 campaign.

Staying together

According to a post from Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino, while President of Football Operations Brandon Beane spoke after Joe Brady’s introductory press conference, Beane revealed the fate of Buffalo’s strength and conditioning coach Will Greenberg, head athletic trainer Nate Breske and director of performance and innovation Joe Collins. All three will stay on in their roles as the Bills transition to new head coach Joe Brady.

“We definitely had more soft tissue things that I would say were self-inflicted,” said Beane, per Parrino’s post to X. “And I think the alignment and the collaboration that Joe and I will have, it’s just say, with Nate Breske, Joe Collins and Will Greenberg… I think the five of us will get very much in sync, and I would expect that to improve.”

Brandon Beane said the performance staff of S&C coach Will Greenberg, trainer Nate Breske, & P&I coach Joe Collins will remain in their roles.



Big concern

When it came to the team’s injury troubles, one of the primary concerns was those that were sustained during practice sessions. Per Dr. Kyle Trimble of Banged Up Bills, Buffalo finished with over 15 ailments that popped up in a practice setting during the year.

“We know medical reported to Beane, so this suggests there was a bigger disconnect between McDermott vs. Beane/medical,” posted Trimble to X. “They also barely used et rest days the least two years.”

The Bills will hope to get several players back from injury throughout the offseason, including defensive tackle Ed Oliver, edge rusher Michael Hoecht and cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who each finished this past year on the mend.

We did see a spike in practice injuries this year compared to previous years, I think we finished at 17.



We know medical reported to Beane so this suggests there was a bigger disconnect between McDermott vs Beane/medical.



