For the first time in 13 years, video gamers worldwide will have a new "Grand Theft Auto" title to play when "Grand Theft Auto VI" drops on Nov. 19.

While all of this is going on, the Buffalo Bills are in the midst of an impressive season, which has no doubt been a rarity for almost every GTA release.

With the most anticipated video game release in history set to take place, we're looking back at how the Bills were doing when each GTA dropped since 1997, and how they finished those seasons.

Grand Theft Auto

Buffalo Bills’ Bruce Smith sacks Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway in the first quarter. The sack gave Smith his 10th of the season and marked his 11th consecutive year with double-digit sacks. Denver won in overtime, 23-20, in 1997. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Release date: Nov. 28, 1997

Bills' record at release: 5-7

Bills' final record: 6-10

After their four failed Super Bowl trips, the Bills missed the playoffs in two of the next six seasons, with 1997 being one of those years.

That was also the first season of the post-Jim Kelly era, as the legendary Bills quarterback retired in January of that year, and Marv Levy called it a career after the 1997 campaign was over.

Buffalo started the season with a 4-3 mark and had a 5-7 record when the first GTA released, but the Bills went on to lose three of their last four games after that.

Todd Collins and Alex Van Pelt started games under center for the Bills, and Billy Joe Hobert got into two games, also. Talk about a significant drop-off at quarterback.

Grand Theft Auto 2

Buffalo Bills quarterback Doug Flutie (7) in action against the Baltimore Ravens at PSINet Stadium during the 1999 preseason. Mandatory Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Release date: Oct. 22, 1999

Bills' record at release: 4-2

Bills' final record: 11-5

The Bills ripped off seven wins in 11 games after GTA 2 came out and managed to make the postseason before losing to the Tennessee Titans via the Music City Miracle.

This would be the Bills' last trip to the postseason for a long, long time, as Buffalo didn't make it to the playoffs again until 2017. This was also Bruce Smith's last season in Buffalo before finishing his career in Washington.

Grand Theft Auto III

Buffalo Bills quarterback Rob Johnson (11) in action against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Release date: Oct. 22, 2001

Bills' record on release: 1-3

Bills' final record: 3-13

Over the course of the 17-year playoff drought, this was the worst record the Bills put up. Buffalo posted just one win over its first 11 games before winning two of the last five.

Bills fans had to withstand half a season apiece of Alex Van Pelt and Rob Johnson under center. Talk about a season to forget.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Buffalo Bills quarterback Drew Bledsoe (11) in action against the New England Patriots at Ralph Wilson Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Bills 38-7. Mandatory Credit: MPS-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Release date: Oct. 29, 2002

Bills' record on release: 5-3

Bills' final record: 8-8

The Bills looked to be heading to the playoffs with a 5-3 mark before Vice City dropped, but it was all downhill from there.

Buffalo went just 3-5 over the final eight contests despite big years from its offensive stars, including Drew Bledsoe, Travis Henry, Peerless Price and Eric Moulds.

The biggest problem for Buffalo? A defense that ranked 27th in points allowed and 29th in rushing yards permitted.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Eric Moulds runs down the sideline with the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Deon Grant pursues during the third quarter at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park in 2004. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Release date: Oct. 26, 2004

Bills' record on release: 1-5

Bills' final record: 9-7

The release of San Andreas was actually a good omen for the Bills, who managed to rip off eight wins in their last 10 games before just falling short of the playoffs.

If only the newest GTA that year had dropped earlier, the Bills might have made the postseason and ended their drought. The 9-7 mark was tied for the best record Buffalo posted during its dreadful streak.

Grand Theft Auto IV

Buffalo Bills running back (23) Marshawn Lynch during their game against the Miami Dolphins at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON. The Dolphins beat the Bills 16-3. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Release date: April 29, 2008

Bills' record on release: 0-0

Bills' final record: 7-9

This marked the first and only year that a mainline GTA game didn't come out during the NFL season, so the Bills hadn't gotten started yet.

But, as is the case with the seasons before this one, there was nothing to get excited about, as the Bills went just 7-9.

Marshawn Lynch and Lee Evans both topped 1,000 yards, but the quarterback play was not good, with Trent Edwards starting 14 games and J.P. Losman starting in the other two.

Grand Theft Auto V

Buffalo Bills quarterback EJ Manuel (3) throws the ball during the first half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Release date: Sept. 17, 2013

Bills' record on release: 1-1

Bills' final record: 6-10

The first season of EJ Manuel did not go well, as the Bills finished with a 6-10 mark to extend their streak of years without a postseason berth.

Buffalo saw C.J. Spiller and Fred Jackson combine for over 1,800 yards on the ground, but that wasn't enough to overcome a struggling passing attack and OK but not great defense.

Grand Theft Auto VI

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Release date: Nov. 19, 2026

Bills' record on release: 8-1

Bills' final record: TBD

It has been a whole 13 years since the release of the last GTA game and a lot has changed in Buffalo since then.

The Bills not only broke their playoff drought in 2017, but they've also been in the postseason every year since 2019, which was the second year of the Josh Allen era.

In 2026, the Bills once again look like true Super Bowl contenders with their 8-1 mark that has them sitting in the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Since 2020, four teams have taken the No. 1 seed with 14 wins, so if they Bills can win six of their last eight games, they should secure it.

And it's not crazy to think they can do that with four divisional matchups left on the schedule.

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