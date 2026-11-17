For years, longtime ESPN sports commentator Chris Berman had a running schtick for his annual Super Bowl prediction at the beginning of the NFL season.

Regardless of the actual outlook, Berman—who has always appeared to have a soft spot for Western New York—would choose the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers as his pick for the big game when appearing on shows such as Sunday NFL Countdown or Monday Night Countdown.

Eventually, though, those crystal ball visions that pictured the 49ers and Bills paired up at the end of each season seemed less and less realistic, especially during the drought years of the early 2000s.

Nov. 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills' fans cheer in support during a game between the New York Jets and the Bills at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the current 2026 campaign, though? Well, it wouldn’t seem so outlandish . . . and one other analyst is apparently hopping on the nostalgic hype train that Berman was once the lead conductor of.

According to former NFL quarterback turned analyst Dan Orlovsky, who recently made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, the teams with the top two records in the NFL at the current moment—Buffalo (8-1) and San Francisco (8-1)—will be the two squads that represent the AFC and NFC in Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 14, 2027.

“In the AFC—on November 16th—I’m going to select the Buffalo Bills. And, then in the NFC I would select San Francisco,” Dan Orlovsky said on air on Monday.

"I'm going to select the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers..



That's who I think is gonna be in the Super Bowl right now" ~ @danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/eNmtPC2RHB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2026

“A Buffalo-San Francisco Super Bowl would be awesome.”

While some might not think the prediction from Orlovosky is all that intriguing or bold, particularly due to the standings in both conferences entering Week 11, it’s definitely an outcome that would be an overwhelmingly welcomed sight amongst Bills Mafia, who haven’t seen their beloved Bills in the NFL’s pinnacle game since the 1993-1994 season.

And, after reaching its best record since 1991—another year the team happened to also reach the Super Bowl—following last Sunday’s divisional road victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, fans certainly have plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Buffalo’s playoff chances later on this winter.

High-powered offenses driving Bills and 49ers’ current success

Nov. 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks off the field in celebration after a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Led by former 2024 MVP quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook III, who is second in the NFL right now in total rushing yards (971 yds), the Bills boast the league’s highest-scoring offense (31.9 PPG) heading into the latter portions of November, which is right ahead of San Francisco (31.2 PPG).

The one thing that might hold Buffalo back during its chase toward championship glory, however, is its defense, which is still only tied for 13th in the NFL right now at 22.1 points allowed per game despite having three straight matchups this month where Jim Leonhard’s previously struggling unit has given up 12 points or less to opposing offenses in each contest.

In the end, the hope is that the recent addition of veteran safety Amani Hooker prior to the trade deadline, along with an uptick in production from other specific players on that side of the ball, can help the Bills continue on their current path all the way to California in February.

Only time will tell, though.

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