Stroke Won't Stop Cancer Survivor Jim Kelly from Living Highmark Stadium Family Dream

The grit that became synonymous with Jim Kelly during his playing days has carried over into the Hall-of-Famer's retired life.

Actually, the legendary Buffalo Bills' quarterback is not technically retired. Although his playing days are long over, Kelly remains an official ambassador for the franchise.

Kelly, who turned 66 years old this past Valentine's Day, announced the three-year contract extension while addressing reporters during the Highmark Stadium ribbon cutting ceremony on June 23 in Orchard Park.

"I'm very blessed. I've been with the Bills since 1986, and they still think I'm important enough to be here this long," said Kelly.

Jan 30, 1994; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly (12) looks to throw against the Dallas Cowboys during Super Bowl XXVIII at the Georgia Dome. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

For as resilient as Kelly was as a quarterback leading the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowls, his mettle has been tested in unimaginable ways since the King of the K-Gun took his last snap on the gridiron.

From standing by his late son Hunter through a battle against the rare Krabbe Disease to winning multiple personal bouts over oral cancer, Kelly has endured the most trying of times.

First diagnosed with cancer in 2013, Kelly had part of his jaw removed, only to experience a recurrence in 2018. Following more intense treatments and another serious surgery, the former quarterback, who was known for his linebacker mentality, has had the opportunity to live eight cancer-free years and counting.

Oct 20, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; NFL former quarterback Jim Kelly walks to the field prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Jim Kelly reveals 'setback'

Kelly, whose speech had already been affected by multiple oral surgeries and a jaw reconstruction, suffered a stroke earlier this spring, but has quickly rebounded.

"I had a little setback about a month and a half ago. I had a stroke, but I spent a few days in the hospital," said Kelly while entertaining a media scrum (audio provided by WGR's Sal Capaccio). "Right now, I feel good. Eyesight's not great. My hearing still sucks, but that's part of life. It's part of getting old, but I feel really good."

Jan 15, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; NFL Hall of Fame members and former Buffalo Bills players Jim Kelly (left) and Thurman Thomas prepare to get the crowd fired up before an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the New England Patriots | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Precious Highmark Stadium memory awaits

Despite years of trials and tribulations, Kelly maintain an optimistic outlook on life and the Bills.

Not only is the legend planning to be at the September 17 opener against the Detroit Lions, he owns season tickets in the new stadium, and the hope is that a special guest will eventually accompany him to a game.

Kelly welcomed his first grandson into the world last July when daughter Erin gave birth to Beau Hunter. While the infant remaining hospitalized for weeks after birth due to medical complications, Beau Hunter is now apparently thriving almost one full year later.

At some point, Beau Hunter will be ready for his first Bills' game, and Kelly wants to be there when it happens.

"Having my kids here [in Western New York], now my grandson, I can't wait. I pray to the good Lord that gives me some extra years that I'll be able to enjoy a football game right here in Highmark Stadium with my grandson," said Kelly.

It's a marvelous Highmark Stadium memory waiting to happen, and here's to hoping it does.

Aug 8, 2009; Canton, OH, USA; Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly at the 2009 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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