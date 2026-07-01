Bills James Cook Shares Message to Chris Johnson During Former Titans' ALS Battle

James Cook is a man of few words and the Buffalo Bills running back didn’t waste a single syllable while sending an encouraging message to a fellow member of the NFL brotherhood.

Former Tennessee Titans RB Chris Johnson recently revealed on Good Morning America that he is battling ALS, formerly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. ALS is a fatal neurological disorder that impacts the nerve cells throughout the body, which has robbed one of the NFL’s most electrifying ball carriers in its history of his jaw-dropping athleticism and much more.

After his announcement, the NFL world started to rally around the former Titans RB, and that included Cook, who posted to social media in an effort to send some well wishes Johnson’s way.

Cook posted a folded hands emoji to his X account, representing prayers for Johnson’s well-being as he continues to fight against such a heinous condition.

Johnson was one of the best running backs of his era

Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson (28) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers defeated the Titans 15-7. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFL legend played 10 seasons in the league, his first six in Tennessee. During his time with the Titans, Johnson ran for over 1,000 yards on six separate occasions, including a monstrous 2009 campaign, his second year in the league, when he finished with 2,006 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. At the time, he was just the sixth RB to ever surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a is single season.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in each of the first three seasons of his career, which he finished with 4,598 rushing yards and 34 rushing touchdowns. Johnson was also a threat out of the backfield as a receiver, finishing with 40 receptions or more on five separate occasions, including 50 receptions for 503 yards and two additional touchdowns during his historic ’09 season.

Johnson had plenty of success versus Buffalo. Across six games against the Bills, Johnson averaged 88.7 rushing yards per contest while scoring six touchdowns.

Johnson is the latest NFL player to be diagnosed with ALS. Former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason and former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Steve McMichael are two other former players battling the condition.

Cook hit the right note with his message

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to his shyness during interviews, Cook might not come across as the most thoughtful member of the Bills’ organization. However, once you peel back the onion, there is much more than meets the eye when it comes to the Buffalo running back.

Cook’s message to Johnson may not have been long and elaborate, but it hit the right note and offered some much-needed support to a fellow athlete in need.

Good on him.