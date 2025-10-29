Bills Central

Bills' Sean McDermott jokes about 'conversation' with award-winning RB James Cook

Even while winning AFC Offensive Player of the Week, Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook is a man of few words.

Richie Whitt

James Cook
James Cook / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
As Bills Mafia has learned throughout his career, James Cook is a running back with many moves but a man of few words. During last offseason, for example, we were reminded about his no-nonsense approach.

On why the Buffalo Bills' running back wasn't practicing during a contract holdout at training camp: "Business."

On why he attended minicamp to avoid being fined: "I like my money."

In a back-to-basics gameplan against the Carolina Panthers, Cook not surprisingly excelled. He ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns, propelling the Bills to a crucial blowout win. His rushing total was the sixth-most in the franchise's 66-year history and highest since O.J. Simpson set the all-time record in 1976.

In the least surprisingly award of the week, Cook was named AFC Offensively Player of the Week. Bills' head coach Sean McDermott broke the news to the running back before Wednesday's practice, and joked about the exchange.

Sean McDermott
Sean McDermott / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"It was a good conversation," McDermott said with tongue firmly planted in cheek. "I'm saying that sarcastically. You know James, he loves ball. We don't need to share a lot of words. But I do appreciate how our relationship has grown over the years. He was locked and loaded last week."

After the win over the Panthers, Cook - who won the award for the third time in his career - was characteristically unfazed by his performance.

“I want to thank my O-line," he said. "Without them, I can’t even run.”

In Sunday's showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills will again need Cook's running to control the clock and keep the ball away from long-time nemesis Patrick Mahomes. The Bills could have an advantage in the running game if Chiefs' starting running back Isiah Pacheco (knee) is unable to play.

James Cook
James Cook / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.