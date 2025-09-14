Bills Central

Fantasy Football experts predict big day for Justin Fields vs. Bills' defense

After surrendering 40 points in Week 1, the Buffalo Bills are projected to face another tough challenge Sunday in Jets' quarterback Justin Fields

Richie Whitt

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) walks off the field after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) walks off the field after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
After hanging 41 points on a heralded Baltimore Ravens' defense last week, the Buffalo Bills should be able to produce plenty of yards and points on Sunday against the New York Jets. The problem, according to one group of Fantasy Football experts, is going to be stopping the Jets from doing the same to the Bills' weary defense.

New Jets' defensive-minded head coach Aaron Glenn had a rough debut in Week 1. The Jets surrendered four touchdown passes and 34 points in a loss to 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The good news for Jets fans is that the offense scored 32. And more of the same is predicted Sunday.

In its weekly "Start 'Em or Sit 'Em" advice, Yahoo suggest Fantasy Football owners insert Jets' quarterback Justin Fields into their lineups against a shaky Bills defense.

Writes Yahoo: "All the reports from training camp, which suggested Fields was struggling in practice, are forgotten after Week 1 when he threw for 218 yards and a touchdown while running for another 48 yards and two scores. Though he won’t be fueled by revenge against a former team this week, Fields gets to match up with a Bills defense that just allowed Lamar Jackson to post a very similar stat line against them (209 passing yards, two passing TDs, 70 rushing yards, one rushing TD).

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks for an open teammate in Week 1.
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks for an open teammate in Week 1. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It also noted the injury of Bills DT Ed Oliver, who will miss the game with an ankle injury. That's a difficult loss, considering the strength of the Jets' rushing attack. Fields accounted for 48 of the team's 182 rushing yards in the loss to Pittsburgh.

