4 prop bets for Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets matchup in Meadowlands
The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will square off at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with the Bills entering as 6.5-point road favorites against their divisional rival.
Both offenses are coming off of big performances in Week 1, while each team’s defense left plenty to be desired in their respective season openers.
What will Buffalo and New York put on display this week?
Let’s dive into a few prognostications in the form of prop bets entering the Week 2 matchup (per FanDuel Sportsbook).
Joshua Palmer
50+ receiving yards (+240)
The Jets struggled to slow opposing wide receivers a week ago, allowing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ top two WRs, D.K. Metcalf and Calvin Austin, to combine for eight receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. Palmer had a successful Week 1, finishing with six receptions for 61 yards, including a 32-yard reception. If Sauce Gardner shadows WR Keon Coleman in this game, things would open up for Palmer to record a big performance against a porous Jets’ secondary.
Dalton Kincaid
Over 3.5 receptions (+102)
The second-year tight end got off to a good start with four receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. Throughout the offseason, Kincaid and quarterback Josh Allen worked to refine their chemistry in the passing game, and so far, so good. Now, going up against a Jets’ secondary that allowed eight receptions to tight ends last week, I believe this is going to be another impressive game for Kincaid.
Breece Hall
Anytime Touchdown (+134)
The Bills have allowed seven rushing touchdowns over their last three games dating back to the 2024 postseason, including four to opposing running backs. Last week against the Ravens, running back Derrick Henry ran all over Buffalo to the tune of 169 yards and a couple of scores and now, the Bills will be without defensive stalwart Ed Oliver. The star defensive tackle’s absence should make it even more challenging for Buffalo to slow the Jets’ potent running game, which totaled 182 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns in Week 1. Hall failed to find the end zone last week, but I believe he will reach pay dirt Sunday against the Bills.
Mason Taylor
40+ yards receiving (+370)
Taylor dealt with an ankle injury this week and is questionable to play on Sunday. But he got a full practice in on Friday and should be able to suit up against the Bills. The Jets are without No. 2 wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who will miss this week’s game with a hamstring injury, and they don’t have much more to speak of in terms of pass catchers at quarterback Justin Fields’ disposal, aside from WR Garrett Wilson. I’m expecting Taylor to see an uptick in targets while the Jets are a man down on the outside.
