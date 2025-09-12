Improved WRs give Buffalo Bills chance to be 'Super'
Not that trailing the entire second half by double-digits is a sustainable blueprint. And notwithstanding that any plan that involves Josh Allen throwing the football is a good plan.
But have the Buffalo Bills quietly repaired a receiving corps that didn't seem so obviously broken? If one game is any indication, Keon Coleman and Co. are prepared to be Super-Bowl quality weapons for Josh Allen.
Last year, Allen won MVP and the Bills went 13-4 and played in the AFC Championship Game. So, not all was lost. But Bills Mafia knew an upgrade or at least a tweak or two was necessary for their star quarterback's weaponry. Because in 2024 Bills' wide receivers produced only 11.2 catches and 141 yrads per game, good for only 20th and 22nd in the league.
Gone from that group are Amari Cooper (not re-signed, now retired) and Mack Hollins (signed as a free agent with the New England Patriots), and - sort of - Curtis Samuel (absent all preseason and inactive in Week 1 due to various injuries). Hollins led the team last season with five receiving touchdowns, but if last Sunday night was any indication, he won't be missed.
In the dramatic and historic 41-40 comeback victory that stunned the Baltimore Ravens, Allen threw 46 passes. The result? His three main wide receivers caught a total of 20 passes for 240 yards, both the highest total of any group in the league in Week 1.
Coleman appears to be an emerging star after producing eight catches for 112 yards and a crucial diving touchdown off a tipped pass on fourth down. Khalil Shakir caught six for 64 and Josh Palmer — signed as a free agent from the Chargers in March — contributed another five for 61. Throw in Elijah Moore's one catch for three and, presto, Allen has the NFL's most productive receiving corps.
At least through Week 1.