Bills' Jim Leonhard hire dream come true for star Buffalo defensive player

Cole Bishop may have found his Mr. Miyagi.

As Jim Leonhard met the media for the first time since being hired as Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator, he expressed his eagerness to get to work with the Bills’ defense.

A good deal of Leonhard’s excitement to get started appears to be centered around the prospect of working with one of the Bills’ most exciting up-and-coming players.

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) reacts after a play against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Stunning similarities

During his time at the podium on Thursday, Leonhard touched on what he likes most about Bishop.

“I was a very big fan of Cole coming out of college," said the Bills’ defensive coordinator. “The versatility that he has, he’s kind of a jack of all trades, right? He’s physical, he can play out in space, he can cover.”

Leonhard added that Bishop reminds him of how he used to style his game during his 10-year playing career.

“He kind of is the type of safety that I tried to be myself,” added the Bills’ DC. “So definitely gravitated to his game when he was getting out of college.”

During Leonhard's decade in the league, he spent four seasons with the Bills after the team added him as an undrafted free agent in 2005. He recorded 431 tackles and 14 interceptions during his career.

Much improved

Bishop entered the 2025 campaign in competition for a starting role at the safety position. And not only did he nail things down entering the year, but he flourished in his second professional season. The 23-year-old recorded a team-high 85 tackles to go with a team-leading three interceptions. His seven passes defensed were second on the team.

“It was kind of awesome to see him go from Year 1 to Year 2, and you’re starting to see those flashes show up more and more,” added Leonhard. “Kind of as I expected through the evaluation process. And now it's just trying to find opportunities for him to continue to grow.”

The former second-round pick came a long way under the tutelage of former head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Bobby Babich. Veteran Jordan Poyer's insertion into the lineup alongside Bishop also appeared to make a significant difference in his progression.

And now with a former NFL safety to learn from in Leonhard, the sky is the limit for Bishop’s continued ascension.

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) runs off the field after defeating the Jaguars during an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

