Bills DC Jim Leonhard Delivers Powerful Quote on Aggressive Defense

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard had his introductory press conference on Thursday and discussed a wide range of topics.

He answered questions about players such as Cole Bishop and Christian Benford and said head coach Joe Brady is giving him plenty of autonomy. Leonhard also discussed how aggressive he wants to be on defense, and fans will love what he had to say.

MORE: Justin Jefferson Responds as Bills Fans Try Recruiting Him to Buffalo

Leonhard said he plans to attack offenses and take them off their game. Rather than reacting to what the offense does, he wants the offense to react with them. According to the new defensive coordinator, he doesn't like to counterpunch.

“We’re going to be an attacking defense up front and in the back end. We’re going to attack the football,” Leonhard said.

“We are going to be aggressive and fly around. We are going to force them to react to us. I don’t like to counterpunch.”

We’re live with Jim Leonhard for his introductory press conference as Bills Defensive Coordinator! https://t.co/949DbDmqCZ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 5, 2026

Jim Leonhard made huge strides in Denver

Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was named interim head coach after Paul Chryst was fired. | Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Leonhard spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos. In 2024, he was the defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator. In 2025, he was the assistant head coach and pass game coordinator.

Seen as a vital coach under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Leonhard helped Denver finish third in scoring and seventh in yards in 2024. The following year, they were third in points and second in scoring.

MORE: Bills' Brandon Beane sheepishly defends expletive-laced explanation of coaching hire

While they were a solid defense both years, Denver grew leaps and bounds in Leonhard's second season as the pass game coordinator. During his first campaign, they were 19th in yards surrendered through the air. In 2025, they were seventh, showing vast improvement in a short time.

As for his attacking philosophy, Leonhard understands how impactful a defense can be when it gets after the quarterback. The Broncos had 63 sacks in 2024, followed by 68 in 2025. Their ability to make quarterbacks uncomfortable was a huge reason for their success. It's also why Bills fans should have confidence in the new defensive coordinator.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —