One of the Buffalo Bills’ top choices for their new defensive coordinator seems to have whittled down his options for his next stop to two teams.

And reportedly, one of them is the Bills.

Denver Broncos defensive passing game coordinator/assistant head coach Jim Leonhard has previously been linked to the Bills' coaching vacancy, among other jobs. And according to various reports that surfaced on Friday, he may be on his way to Buffalo.

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard looks on during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

On the move

According to The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen, Leonhard is set to interview for the Baltimore Ravens’ DC job on Friday, but Buffalo remains in the mix.

“Seems to be between Ravens and Bills now,” Nguyen included in a post to his X account regarding Leonhard's future.

He added an evaluation of what Leonhard's suitors would be getting if they were to land the 43-year-old.

“Would be a huge hire for (new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter), who said he would be calling plays, because Leonhard has opportunity to call plays elsewhere,” read the post.

Jim Leonhard is interviewing with the Ravens today. Would be a huge hire for Minter, who said he would be calling plays, because Leonhard has opportunity to call plays elsewhere. Seems to be between Ravens and Bills now. — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) January 30, 2026

Selling point

Leonhard would undoubtedly be the Bills' play-caller if he were to assume the role as the team’s new defensive coordinator, replacing former DC Bobby Babich, who departed for a job with the Green Bay Packers after Buffalo hired new head coach Joe Brady.

Brady explained during his introductory press conference on Thursday what he is looking for in a new defensive coordinator.

“You understand what keeps you up at night,” he said. “Nowadays, the best defenses and the best minds are continuous all the way through the play call, putting stress on coordinators. No longer are you able to just know where guys are going to be, when they’re going to be there. And I think that’s a key element of what I’m looking for in a defense.”

The Bills hired a new offensive coordinator on Friday, bringing in former Broncos senior offensive assistant Pete Carmichael Jr, a longtime coaching veteran who Brady previously worked under while the two were in New Orleans with the Saints. They have yet to fill the role of DC and special teams coach, among a few other staff openings.

Denver Broncos senior offensive assistant coach Pete Carmichael watches during an NFL International Series game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

