Brandon Beane's press tour after Bills' head coach firing criticized by NFL analyst

Since the Buffalo Bills fired Sean McDermott and hired Joe Brady, Brandon Beane has forged an all-out media assault in an effort to clear his name from accountability for the team’s playoff failures over the past several seasons.

The Bills’ president of football operations has been making the rounds with local media and beyond, forging quite a defense of himself and the team’s new head coach while indirectly shuffling the blame in the direction of the team’s former leader.

And while many have eaten up everything he’s said with an oversized spoon, one NFL analyst has taken exception with Beane’s actions over the past couple of weeks.

Brandon Beane, general manager of then Buffalo Bills, heads off the field at the end of practice at the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big problem

While appearing on ESPN’s First Take, former NFL offensive lineman and interim head coach Jeff Saturday criticized Beane for some of his remarks made in the wake of Brady’s hiring, including telling Ty Dunne of Go Long, “(Expletive) the outside. It's about the right selection for this team.”

Saturday just wasn’t having it.

"You basically put the bullseye on yourself and this organization by bringing attention that didn’t need to be,” said the ESPN analyst. “Why even address that? ‘F everybody.’ Whatever all that is. It doesn’t even make sense to me.”

.@SaturdayJeff reacts to Brandon Beane's comments: "Less is more in this situation." pic.twitter.com/GntjERLpjg — First Take (@FirstTake) February 3, 2026

Saturday added, “At the end of the day, you just hired a brand new coach — less is more. Less is more in this situation.”

Part of the point Saturday made was to highlight the fact that Beane is as much to blame for the Bills falling short these past few seasons as anybody.

“If you look at the Bills’ roster construction, and you talk about (inaudible), it’s obvious, how many Pro Bowlers have you drafted since Josh Allen — two?” he said. “It’s not a litany of players you continue to bring in. This was a very good football team that was well-coached.”

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane before an an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Sage advice

It would serve Beane well to take Saturday’s words to heart, for someone in Beane’s position — having let go of a longtime head coach with a great deal of regular-season success — not to take accountability is a bad look. And to pass the buck entirely presents even worse optics.

And not only that, if this team doesn’t display vast improvement after the offseason, the pressure on Beane and Brady will only increase tenfold.

As Saturday said, the bullseye is now on the backs of the Bills' leadership, even more so than it was before. And that is Beane’s doing entirely.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

