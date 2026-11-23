Bills Must Use Josh Allen’s Full Skill Set to Defeat Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills didn't play their best game on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, and neither did quarterback Josh Allen, as he threw two interceptions and completed only 60% of his 45 pass attempts in Week 11.
Regardless, Allen still surpassed the 300-yard mark, throwing for 304 yards and a touchdown to DJ Moore, and he did it all while accomplishing something that may raise some red flags.
Allen has been known throughout his career as a mobile quarterback and head coach Joe Brady said there was nothing intentional about keeping him in the pocket throughout the game, but it resulted in a stat line some people will pounce on.
Josh Allen: Zero rush attempts vs. Dolphins
Josh Allen did not attempt to scramble, nor were there any designed QB runs for him against the Dolphins. Even when he stepped up in the pocket as if he were going to take off, he pulled back and drifted further back in the pocket.
It was the first time in his career, excluding games in which he exited immediately, that he did not register a single rush attempt. Instead, Allen gave the Bills' running backs the ball, with James Cook leading the way with 89 yards on 22 touches and becoming the first player in NFL history to record at least 75 yards and a touchdown in nine straight games.
As alarming as it may sound, Bills fans should not worry about this stat involving the 2024 NFL MVP.
Bills Fans: Do Not Be Alarmed
For as well-intentioned as Buffalo's limiting Allen's rushing usage is, it has been puzzling at some points this season. For example, in Buffalo's lone loss, in Week 4 against the New England Patriots, the reigning AFC champions and division rivals, he gained only four rushing yards on five attempts.
The next week against the Los Angeles Rams, the complete opposite happened. Allen led Buffalo with 121 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries as the Bills won 37-34 in overtime.
It's with performances against the Rams that Sunday's game is perhaps just an aberration for Allen, especially considering he'll have to face his archenemy on Thanksgiving in what will be a pivotal game in the AFC playoff picture.
Allen vs. Mahomes
In 10 career games (including playoffs) against two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion and MVP Patrick Mahomes, Allen averages about 51 rushing yards per game, and with his legs relatively rested, fans and Kansas City Chiefs coaches can expect Allen to dart upfield a lot.
"I said, 'That's a setup,'" Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said about Allen not rushing against Miami. "We're certainly going to be focused on QB runs and what he can do with the football in his hands."
The Thanksgiving NFL slate is stacked, and Allen will have to stay on his toes and keep his legs churning if Buffalo is to take down Kansas City in the day's marquee.
Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.Follow Kleiner2003