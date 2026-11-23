The Buffalo Bills didn't play their best game on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, and neither did quarterback Josh Allen, as he threw two interceptions and completed only 60% of his 45 pass attempts in Week 11.

Regardless, Allen still surpassed the 300-yard mark, throwing for 304 yards and a touchdown to DJ Moore, and he did it all while accomplishing something that may raise some red flags.

Allen has been known throughout his career as a mobile quarterback and head coach Joe Brady said there was nothing intentional about keeping him in the pocket throughout the game, but it resulted in a stat line some people will pounce on.

Nov 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen: Zero rush attempts vs. Dolphins

If you remove games that Josh Allen started and exited almost right away (to extend his games started streak), today is the first game of his career that he did not run the football.



A massive game Thursday night vs. the Chiefs is on deck. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 22, 2026

Josh Allen did not attempt to scramble, nor were there any designed QB runs for him against the Dolphins. Even when he stepped up in the pocket as if he were going to take off, he pulled back and drifted further back in the pocket.

It was the first time in his career, excluding games in which he exited immediately, that he did not register a single rush attempt. Instead, Allen gave the Bills' running backs the ball, with James Cook leading the way with 89 yards on 22 touches and becoming the first player in NFL history to record at least 75 yards and a touchdown in nine straight games.

As alarming as it may sound, Bills fans should not worry about this stat involving the 2024 NFL MVP.

Bills Fans: Do Not Be Alarmed

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is stopped short of the goal line by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) and safety Kam Curl (3) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For as well-intentioned as Buffalo's limiting Allen's rushing usage is, it has been puzzling at some points this season. For example, in Buffalo's lone loss, in Week 4 against the New England Patriots, the reigning AFC champions and division rivals, he gained only four rushing yards on five attempts.

The next week against the Los Angeles Rams, the complete opposite happened. Allen led Buffalo with 121 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries as the Bills won 37-34 in overtime.

It's with performances against the Rams that Sunday's game is perhaps just an aberration for Allen, especially considering he'll have to face his archenemy on Thanksgiving in what will be a pivotal game in the AFC playoff picture.

Where were you when Josh Allen clutched the game against the undefeated chiefs? pic.twitter.com/whsUsKHCJ3 — BillsMuse (@BillsMuseee) November 23, 2026

Allen vs. Mahomes

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) following the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In 10 career games (including playoffs) against two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion and MVP Patrick Mahomes, Allen averages about 51 rushing yards per game, and with his legs relatively rested, fans and Kansas City Chiefs coaches can expect Allen to dart upfield a lot.

Josh Allen in his last 8 games against the Chiefs (playoffs + regular season)



270.5 pass yds/gm

16 pass TDs - 2 INTs

47 rush yds/gm

7 rush TDs

0 multi-turnover games



If not for two drops he'd be known for totally dominating Spags and the KC defense. pic.twitter.com/gzGHh6V05A — Sneaky Joe (@SneakyJoeSports) November 23, 2026

"I said, 'That's a setup,'" Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said about Allen not rushing against Miami. "We're certainly going to be focused on QB runs and what he can do with the football in his hands."

The Thanksgiving NFL slate is stacked, and Allen will have to stay on his toes and keep his legs churning if Buffalo is to take down Kansas City in the day's marquee.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect