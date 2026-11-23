The Buffalo Bills secured a winning record once again by recording their ninth victory of the year against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. It was a one-sided affair, with Buffalo winning 26-9.

Buffalo was expected to win this one easily, but something didn’t feel quite right on offense. The Bills moved the ball with ease, and made five trips inside the red zone, but scored just two touchdowns. They settled for five field goal attempts during the game, and Tyler Bass connected on four of them (the missed kick was his first of the season).

Perhaps there was a reason for that. Nick Suss of ESPN believes Buffalo may have been trying to throw different looks out for the Kansas City Chiefs to worry about as they prepare to face the Bills on a short week. He wasn’t alone in that thought process as Jeremy White of WGR said the Bills played this like a preseason game as they tried some random plays we don’t often see from them.

“They played it like a preseason game,” White wrote.

“The injury list. Allen didn’t run. Flea flicker. Fake punt. Jet sweep. Whatever the onside kick fake was.”

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady looks on during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may have been a little gamesmanship from head coach Joe Brady, who has his team sitting at 9-1. He’s also been playing against struggling teams and faced multiple backup quarterbacks. Perhaps knowing their showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Thanksgiving is going to be tough, Brady decided to keep his players as healthy as possible while throwing some wrinkles out for the Chiefs to consider.

It might not work out, but at least we will always have Tommy Doman Jr.’s 30-yard pass to Keleki Latu.

Josh Allen made some interesting history

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen takes the field prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the stat concerning Allen’s lack of rushing, that one is definitely surprising. It also made some interesting history. As Andrew Siciliano says, this was the first time in Allen’s career that he played an entire game and did not record a single rushing attempt.

”Josh Allen did not have a rushing attempt today,” Siciliano wrote. “It was the first game of Allen's 9-year NFL career (playing the whole game) without a rushing attempt.”

Buffalo has been one of the top rushing teams in the NFL this season, and there was a belief that they could run all over the Dolphins’ defense. They finished with 95 yards and averaged just 3.5 yards per carry, which likely had a lot to do with not unleashing Allen.

While some of their other moves may have been to give the Chiefs a lot to think about, this was surely all about keeping Allen healthy for the short week. Now, we just need to see if it pays off on Thursday.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —