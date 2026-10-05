Disturbing Stats Show Scary Trend for Bills' Offense, Josh Allen After AFC East Loss

Despite going undefeated in September, the Buffalo Bills had been hearing “smoke detectors” going off throughout the first three weeks of the NFL regular season.

First-year head coach Joe Brady had mentioned the analogy to the team’s multiple miscues more than once throughout the month, and even Bills’ franchise quarterback Josh Allen started mentioning the signals of distress following a near-disastrous game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 27.

Buffalo managed to come away with a win over Los Angeles at Highmark Stadium, but the offense turned the ball over five times . . . and it almost cost them a critical victory in the AFC.

Miscues on both sides of ball finally catch up to Bills

Oct. 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) is hit as he throws against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One week later, the Bills’ blunders finally caught up to them, and the New England Patriots—a divisional opponent with a losing record that were reeling in more ways than one heading into the matchup—unmasked Buffalo, proving Allen, Brady, and Co. weren’t infallible . . . no matter what some blinded or misguided supporters of the franchise want to believe.

“We just didn’t get in a rhythm today, you know? Had a couple drives—three-and-outs—that can’t happen, starting with the first drive of the game,” Buffalo’s first-year head coach Joe Brady said on Sunday afternoon.

“We had opportunities to be able to sustain drives and (had) some looks that, you know, we (knew were) coming, and just didn’t. . . . We weren’t executing, and we have to, obviously, look to see the ‘why’ (behind it).”

It’s as clear as day: the Bills have major issues to work through.

And, Brady’s mantra of “just put the ball down” appears to be a far cry from former head coach Sean McDermott’s “playoff caliber” phrasing.

Bills experiencing first bout of turbulence under Brady

Oct. 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' head coach Joe Brady looks on during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One seems to lend forgiveness for poor play as long as the end result is somehow a win, while the other demands excellence regardless of what time of year it is.

Yes, McDermott wasn’t without his faults, but Brady might be more defective in terms of running the whole ship.

When being truthful in the assessment of the first four weeks, Buffalo could just as easily be 1-3 instead of currently holding its 3-1 mark.

In fact, Bills ON SI already covered all of the mistakes that could have cost the “Brady Bunch” a victory in Week 1.

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans' cornerback Kamari Lassiter (3) attempts to make an interception during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen had an easy interception dropped by Houston Texans’ defensive back Kamari Lassister just one play before the team’s go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter to start the season down at Reliant Stadium that would’ve ended the game in a loss for Buffalo, and he also had two incredibly boneheaded interceptions against the Chargers in Week 3 that should’ve cost the Bills the game, as well.

Brady recently said that he wants more out of Allen, which is certainly what one would expect to hear after some of his recent reckless play. However, at some point, there has to be action taken to correct the miscues that continue to pop up time and time again.

Actions will speak louder than words amongst Bills’ fanbase

Jan. 15, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; A Buffalo Bills' fan before the AFC wild-card playoff game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Words without any substance will soon fall on deaf ears from Bills Mafia.

“It stinks. I feel like we hurt ourselves tonight. Offense, defense, special teams—everybody—you know, we all feel like we could all play better. These ones sting. The division ones sting.

“I mean, it feels like it’s really a two-game swing, and (we’ve) gotta’ find a way to learn from this and move it to the back of our brain,” Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen said to reporters following the loss to New England.

“We’ve played some good defenses. They’re gameplanning pretty well, (but) gotta’ continue to find completions and, you know, we were 2-for-4 in the red zone today . . . not great. It’s got to be better all around.”

Oct. 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) is pressured by New England Patriots' linebacker Gabe Jacas (50) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sentiment that Buffalo has been playing tough defenses is a nice thought for Allen to throw out there, but it’s simply not true.

It’s just an excuse, and something to help massage one’s ego following back-to-back terrible performances from him and his offensive counterparts.

Stats show Buffalo’s ‘high-powered’ offense may simply be fool’s gold

Oct. 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the stats aside from Sunday against New England, the Texans (21st, 343.8 YPG), Detroit Lions (32nd, 423.8 YPG), and Chargers (16th, 333.5 YPG) all boast bottom-half-of-the-league defenses in terms of total yards surrendered according to Fox Sports, and the statistics are even worse when pulling back the curtain even further.

Los Angeles (15th, 211.8 YPG), Houston (28th, 260.0 YPG), and Detroit (32nd, 304.0 YPG) each possess passing defenses that are either at or near the bottom half of the NFL right now, while their combined records are 2-10 through four weeks, which is important to note considering the teams account for Buffalo's three wins.

And, although the team is putting up solid numbers overall on offense, the Bills have seemingly just been skating by in some critical situations—which Allen alluded to with the team’s 50% red-zone success rate against the Patriots on Sunday—and it’s starting to become concerning, especially when it pertains to turnovers and penalties.

Oct. 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As it stands now, Buffalo is 21st in turnover differential at -2 according to The Football Database and ranks 16th in the NFL in penalties accepted against with 30 per StatMuse.

Needless to say, the whole operation hasn’t been up to par from seasons of the past. From where it stands at this point in time, it appears as if Buffalo's highly-regarded offensive attack is merely a product of its schedule, while the early thoughts of coordinator Jim Leonhard turning around the defensive unit in Year 1 seem to be a pipe dream of epic proportions.

That’s also not even to mention the injuries that are beginning to pile up, which are showing Buffalo’s true lack of depth, particularly at wide receiver, as well as all over the Leonhard's defensive unit.

Recent loss reveals magnitude of current mistakes

Oct. 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots' defensive back Craig Woodson (4) intercepts a pass intended Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, Sunday’s sloppy, unexcused loss was a massive missed opportunity by Buffalo, and it mirrors last October’s debacle at home against the Patriots in which the Bills were 4-0 and hosting a similarly unsteady New England squad.

And, just as he did this time around, Drake Maye (273 passing yards, 73.3% comp./WK5 in ‘25; 269 passing yards, 3 TDs/WK4 in ‘26) outshined fellow gunslinger Josh Allen on Sunday Night Football in Orchard Park last year before ultimately going on a tear the remainder of the season that helped catapult the Patriots all the way into Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks in February.

Will that change of fortune happen again this time around? Well, it certainly could if Allen and Brady aren’t careful.

It’s imperative that the Bills get back on track next week on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California . . . or else they’ll likely be looking up to New England in the standings before too long.

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