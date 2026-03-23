Bills WR Joshua Palmer Named Among Most Notable Cut Candidates

In need of help at the wide receiver position in 2025, the Buffalo Bills signed Joshua Palmer in free agency. Palmer spent the previous four years with the Los Angeles Chargers, and while he wasn’t considered a WR1, he was expected to give them depth behind Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir.

Unfortunately, Palmer’s first season left a lot to be desired. He was an afterthought in their offense and hardly made any impact.

Looking ahead to 2026, his role is in doubt following the addition of DJ Moore. That’s why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named Palmer among the seven most notable cut candidates in the NFL.

“Last offseason, the Buffalo Bills signed wide receiver Joshua Palmer to a three-year, $29 million contract. Unfortunately, Palmer was slowed by an ankle injury, tallied just 22 receptions for 303 yards, and landed on injured reserve ahead of the playoffs,” Knox wrote.

“While Palmer still has two years remaining on his contract, Buffalo could conceivably get out of it by releasing him after June 1. Cutting him before then would cost $2.5 million in additional cap space, while cutting him after June 1 would save $2.3 million in cap room.”

Knox adds that money isn’t the driving force behind Palmer’s placement on this list. Instead, he believes the Bills no longer have a role for Palmer.

“The Bills have $13.2 million in effective cap space and don't necessarily need the additional cap savings. However, they simply might not have a role for Palmer in the offense after adding D.J. Moore via a trade,” Knox wrote.

In addition to Moore, Knox says there’s a “non-zero” chance the Bills add another wideout to the mix as well. That’s most likely to happen during the NFL draft and if so, Buffalo will want to give more to playing time to their younger addition to allow him to develop.

Keon Coleman remains biggest threat to Joshua Palmer

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman carries the ball after a reception defended by New York Jets LB Jamien Sherwood. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Even with a younger wideout potentially being selected, Palmer’s true competition is Keon Coleman.

The 2024 second-round pick has yet to develop into the consistent weapon Buffalo hoped he would be, but he still has more upside than Palmer.

There were rumors that Coleman could be traded this offseason, but as long as he remains on the roster, Palmer will be buried on the depth chart. That’s why his placement as a cut candidate is difficult to argue against.

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