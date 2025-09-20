Bills land ballhawking safety, mauling guard in 3-round 2026 mock draft
The Buffalo Bills knocked off the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, securing a 3-0 to start the 2025 season.
While the ultimate goal is to get wins, the Bills still have some work to do. Their defense had problems in Week 1 and Week 3, especially when it comes to coverage.
RELATED: Bills' third-round rookie DE still waits while later picks make most of playing time
That's why they took Maxwell Hairston out of Kentucky in the first round this offseason. They're still waiting for Hairston to make his debut after suffering an injury, but even if he's everything they expect him to be, Buffalo will need more help.
In our latest 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft, that's what they look for with their top selection.
Round 1: Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina
Buffalo still expects Cole Bishop to turn into a productive safety, but the Bills should continue to add talent to one of their weakest positions. That's why they take Jalon Kilgore out of South Carolina.
The 6-foot-1, 219-pound Kilgore has played all over the secondary and excels in coverage. He had five interceptions and five pass defenses during his sophomore season and could be a long-term answer for the Bills.
Round 2: Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M
With Connor McGovern and David Edwards slated for free agency, the Bills need to add more depth to the interior of their offensive line. With their second pick in this mock, they bring in one of the best guards in the class, Chase Bisontis.
Bisontis stands 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds and has plenty of starting experience. He's played tackle and guard and has emerged as a mauler in the run game.
Round 3: Whit Weeks, LB, LSU
Matt Milano is still struggling to stay healthy, so the Bills might need to look for his heir. That's where LSU's Whit Weeks comes in.
Weeks is an instinctive player with a high IQ. He plays with more strength than his 6-foot-2, 225-pound frame suggests, but can be a game-changer in the right system.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —