Bills Named Among Top Landing Spots For Super Bowl Champion LB Bobby Wagner

While the Buffalo Bills were busy filling their biggest needs this offseason, they still have one gaping hole that needs to be addressed.

Buffalo traded for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore, giving Josh Allen the No. 1 target he lacked in 2025. They also brought in outside linebacker Bradley Chubb in free agency, which fills their need for a pass-rusher opposite Greg Rousseau.

General manager Brandon Beane should also be applauded for shoring up the secondary by signing safeties Geno Stone and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. What he has yet to do, however, is add a linebacker, which is now their primary need with the NFL draft quickly approaching.

The Bills could hope to find a starting linebacker in the draft, but CBS Sports' Carter Bahns says there's another way they can fill that void. Bahns named Buffalo one of the primary landing spots for All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner.

"The Buffalo Bills added Bradley Chubb to their group but still need off-ball linebacker help to revitalize a squad that surrendered the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL last season. No team allowed more touchdowns on the ground than the Bills at 24," Bahns wrote.

"If anyone can fix that issue, it is Wagner, whom many regard as one of the top inside linebackers of his generation. The Bills need to fill their holes quickly in order to break through during their Super Bowl window, and Wagner is the definition of a short-term upgrade who can come in for a year or two and help take this team to the next level."

Bobby Wagner remains dominant despite his age

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner on the field during a game against the Atlanta Falcons. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Wagner, who helped the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII, is likely being overlooked due to his age, which is a mistake.

While he's going to be 36 when the 2026 season begins, Wagner was still incredibly effective for the Washington Commanders this past season. At 35 years old, Wagner recorded 162 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

The veteran didn't just rack up stats either. According to PFF, he was one of the top players at his position. Wagner earned an overall grade of 78.6, which was ninth among linebackers. He was fifth in run defense, securing a 90.3 grade.

Buffalo can use help shutting down the run, especially near the goal line. Wagner wouldn't be a long-term fix, but he could be exactly what they need to get through the upcoming season.

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