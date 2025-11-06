Bills predicted to land ‘dangerous’ WR in 2026 NFL mock draft
There was a lot of hope among the fan base that the Buffalo Bills would be active during the 2025 NFL trade deadline.
Atop the wish list was a No. 1 receiver target capable of taking the passing attack to the next level. Names such as Chris Olave were floated, but that never gained real traction. In the end, Buffalo didn’t make any moves and will continue to bank on Josh Allen’s ability to elevate the receivers around him.
RELATED: Jordan Phillips believes Bills teammate should be NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
Looking beyond 2025, however, the Bills can’t continue with this strategy. If they’re ever going to reach their full potential, Buffalo has to add an explosive wideout.
The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner agrees, which is why he has the Bills selecting Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion in the first round of his latest 2026 NFL mock draft. Baumgardner says Concepcion is one of the “most dangerous” players in the country, which is what Buffalo needs at receiver.
”When Concepcion’s playing with consistent hands, he’s one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the country. A wide receiver who’s extremely explosive and almost always open, he’d be a lot of fun — and add a weapon on special teams — in Buffalo.”
KC Concepcion would bring a new element to the Buffalo Bills offense
A transfer from North Carolina, Concepcion has 36 receptions for 545 yards with seven touchdowns in eight games. He’s dangerous out of the backfield as well, evidenced by his 320 rushing yards as a freshman in 2023.
RELATED: Chiefs' Travis Kelce heaps rare praise on Bills Mafia and Highmark Stadium
This year, Concepcion has taken on a larger role in the return game as well, which is another way he can help Buffalo, should he be the selection.
Whether the selection is Concepcion or another wide receiver, it would be difficult to see Buffalo addressing any other position in the upcoming draft. It’s been one of their weakest links and they have to get it figured out in a hurry.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —