Bills' Josh Allen gets one of best wide receivers in mock draft

The next few weeks will be crucial for the Buffalo Bills in terms of evaluating the wide receiver room for the team.

If things go south, the Bills might need to use their first-round pick on a wide receiver to help Josh Allen in the offense. That's part of the reason why Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick suggests that the Bills should select USC wide receiver Makai Lemon with the No. 24 overall pick in the NFL Draft in the spring.

"The Bills waited until the seventh round to draft a receiver in 2025. They shouldn’t wait nearly as long in 2026 to give Josh Allen a premium target," Flick wrote.

"Lemon entered the year in the shadow of fellow USC receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, a potential Day 2 pick, but ended it as the Biletnikoff winner. The 5' 11", 195-pound Lemon specializes in the slot, where his quickness and route nuance pay dividends, and he’s a sure-handed playmaker who thrives after the catch."

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon catches touchdown pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon could be fit for Bills

Lemon was the third wide receiver taken in Flick's mock draft behind Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson and Ohio State's Carnell Tate. His status as a slot receiver could limit his chances of being the first wideout off the board, but he is still an incredible talent.

The Bills already have a slot receiver in Khalil Shakir, so Lemon might not be the ideal fit for the Bills, but it doesn't take away from the fact that they need to add a wide receiver in the draft.

If the Bills get Allen the right wide receiver in the draft this year, it could be the missing piece the team needs to get over the hump.

In the meantime, the Bills will play their Week 16 matchup against Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Huntington Bank Field. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app.

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon catches a pass against Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

