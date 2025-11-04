Josh Allen wants 'Moore' of what Bills' wide receiver delivered vs. Chiefs
It was the Buffalo Bills' third-longest pass play of the game, setting up what proved to be the decisive touchdown.
With the Bills facing a 2nd-and-8 from the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-yard line, wide receiver Elijah Moore ran a flag route and quarterback Josh Allen gave him a chance to make a play. Moore did just that, completing an impressive catch that set Buffalo up at the Kansas City 10.
Three snaps after Moore's 28-yard reception, the Bills reached the end zone and extended their lead 28-13.
"I thought Elijah's catch there on second down, that flag route was a really, really tough catch," said Allen after the 28-21 victory.
It was Moore's lone receiving target in Week 9, but it wasn't the former second-round draft pick's only contribution to the win. He totaled 17 offensive snaps, including multiple reps as a run blocker.
"He's been working his tail off, blocking in the run game, doing everything right in practice, and he had some opportunities," said Allen.
While the Bills rushed for 141 yards against the Chiefs, Moore was one of 10 Bills' players to make a reception in the pass game.
"He had an opportunity tonight and he made the most of it, so I'm very, very happy for him," said Allen.
Moore has six receptions this season, and three of them have gained at least 28 yards. He also has one rushing touchdown.
Now, if the Bills can get more consistent contributions from Moore and his 4.3 speed, it won't matter that general manager Brandon Beane failed to add a wide receiver at the trade deadline.
