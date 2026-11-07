Bills-Ravens Incidents Lead to Multiple Fines for Roquan Smith

Josh Allen scored during the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills one-sided victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. That's no surprise, since Allen scores touchdowns at an incredible rate. In fact, he has nine in the first eight games of the season.

What was shocking was the way he had his head completely twisted by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith. Even more shocking is the fact that officials missed it entirely, and didn't throw a flag on Smith.

Check out the video below to see just how wild (and obvious) the play was.

Is Josh Allen part owl?



Roquan Smith twisted his neck nearly 180 degrees on his touchdown run.#BillsMafia @BuffaloPlus pic.twitter.com/92orE2nEeJ — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 2, 2026

As expected, the league reviewed the play and on Saturday, Smith was hit with a fine. This was the second time he was penalized for such a play, which means his fine amounted to $17,911.

Roquan Smith of the Ravens was fined $17,911 for his pulling of the helmet/facemask of Bills QB Josh Allen last Sunday," Sal Capaccio wrote on X. "The amount is because it was Smith’s second offense this season. He had previously been fined $11,941 for this same infraction in Week 2."

Bills On SI's Mike Moraitis wrote about the play after it happened and said it was hard to give Smith the benefit of the doubt. The veteran linebacker was fined for his Week 2 face mask on New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. He wasn't flagged for that play either. Moraitis said he did something similar in 2025 to Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen, which makes it even more difficult to think that Smith isn't playing recklessly.

Roquan Smith fined for hit on DJ Moore as well during Week 8

\Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As is more proof was needed, Sal Capaccio says Smith was hit with a second fine from the same game. Also during the first quarter, Smith hit DJ Moore across the middle. It was deemed Moore was a defenseless player. There was no flag on that play either.

"Smith was ALSO fined an additional $17,911 for a hit on a defenseless player when he hit Bills WR DJ Moore going across the middle in the 1st quarter as the ball was thrown elsewhere," Capaccio wrote.

At this point, it's fair to ask what Smith needs to do to earn a suspension from the league. It's also fair to ask how the refs continue to miss such obvious penalties.

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