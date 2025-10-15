Bills replace All-Pro defender with SEC stud in latest NFL mock draft
The Buffalo Bills are currently in their bye week, which comes at a perfect time. While it's ideal to go into a break on a high note, the Bills are reeling from two consecutive losses and can use the time to hit the reset button and get things back on track.
In addition to tweaking their scheme, the Bills also hope to get healthy. They're dealing with injuries throughout the roster, which unfortunately has been an issue for them for several years. One player in particular who has had trouble staying on the field is linebacker Matt Milano.
MORE: Bills NFL power rankings round-up Week 7: Buffalo tumbles after ugly loss to Falcons
The former All-Pro played in just nine games in 2023 and 2024 and has already missed half the games in 2025. That's why ESPN's Jordan Reid sees the Bills going for a replacement in the 2026 NFL draft.
Reid released his latest mock draft and has the Bills taking Georgia linebacker CJ Allen, who could be an instant-impact player.
Bills land playmaking linebacker in ESPN mock draft
"A run-and-chase linebacker, Allen is a quick mover at the second level and fills gaps with great physicality. He has an advanced feel for reading and reacting, and he is showing improvement in pass defense. That makes him not only one of the top linebackers in this class but also a perfect fit for a Bills defense with two linebackers (Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson) on the other side of 30."
Allen is off to the best start of his career, recording 46 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, and three sacks in three games. He's also capable in pass defense, recording three pass breakups as well.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —