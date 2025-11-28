Bills add speedster at WR, ballhawk in secondary in latest 2026 NFL mock draft

The Buffalo Bills haven't been as successful this season as expected. Their Week 12 loss to the Houston Texans dropped them to 7-4, which is a surprise following their 4-0 start to the season.

Two of their biggest issues have been at wide receiver and safety. On offense, they've put too much on the shoulders of Josh Allen and James Cook, whereas defensively, they just haven't found the right pieces.

MORE: Bills' playoff probability gets notable bump thanks to AFC rivals' Thanksgiving losses

Perhaps that changes with Buffalo landing a wide receiver capable of creating separation and a ballhawk safety with their first two picks in a 7-round mock draft from Pro Football Sports Network's Ian Cummings.

Round 1, Pick 21: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion during the second half against the Missouri Tigers. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Cummings has the Tennessee Titans taking Makai Lemon one pick before the Bills, but he believes KC Concepcion is a better fit, despite Lemon being seen as a more promising prospect.

"Bills fans might be salty about missing out on Lemon, but I actually think KC Concepcion is a slightly better fit for what the Bills [need] right now. What the Bills need most is independent separation from press coverage, as well as vertical speed. Concepcion clears Lemon in those areas," Cummings said.

MORE: Signs pointing to Keon Coleman returning for Buffalo Bills in Week 13 vs. Steelers

"Lemon is considerably more consistent at the catch point. Still, Concepcion is the unique undersized WR who can win against physicality at the line with hyperactive quickness and targeted physicality, and he’s a stellar separator and an explosive vertical-RAC presence."

Buffalo hasn't gotten what they expected from Keon Coleman, but Concepcion gives Josh Allen the No. 1 target they've been missing.

Round 2, Pick 54: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman runs after Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With their second pick, Cummings has the Bills bolstering their secondary by taking Dillon Thieneman from Oregon. Placing him alongside Cole Bishop, who has been coming on strong in recent weeks, would give Buffalo a solid duo to patrol the back end of the defense.

MORE: Improvements for Dalton Kincaid, Maxwell Hairston help soften Bills' bad injury news

"Dillon Thieneman has played more as a rover and box safety for Oregon. Still, he can also rotate back into single-high, manage space, and flip his hips to respond to routes and undercut throws. He would thrive alongside the rejuvenated Cole Bishop," Cummings said.

Thieneman had six picks as a freshman for Purdue, and has been a welcome addition to Oregon since transferring this season.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —