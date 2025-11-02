Buffalo Bills fan greets Kansas City Chiefs with two-handed salute at airport
There is no love lost between the Buffalo Bills fans and the team’s heated rival, the Kansas City Chiefs.
The latest example of which came when the Chiefs hopped off the plane on Saturday afternoon.
Bills fans have long flooded the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport in support of their team. But this week, they took to the grounds in Cheektowaga to display their distaste for Buffalo’s upcoming opponent.
Per Kansas City sideline reporter Josh Klingler, the Chiefs were welcomed to Western New York by a Bills fan who offered a two-handed salute.
“We’ve arrived in Buffalo, where a guy was waiting outside the airport just to double bird the buses,” posted Klingler to X.
Sunday’s game will be the 10th meeting between the Bills and Chiefs since the 2020 season, which has caused emotions to boil over leading into another critical contest.
For the Bills, they are in dire need of a win to keep pace with the red-hot New England Patriots, while the Chiefs are trailing the Denver Broncos in the divisional standings. This week’s regular-season AFC tilt is as vital as any that we’ve seen between these two conference foes, with a raucous atmosphere expected inside Highmark Stadium.
It could be the last time Kansas City visits the Bills at the current building, which should make for some drama beginning at 4:25 p.m.
