Buffalo Bills fan greets Kansas City Chiefs with two-handed salute at airport

Emotions are already running high between Bills fans and their longtime rival, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Alex Brasky

Jan 26, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) exits the plane after arriving at Miami International airport to play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.
Jan 26, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) exits the plane after arriving at Miami International airport to play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
There is no love lost between the Buffalo Bills fans and the team’s heated rival, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The latest example of which came when the Chiefs hopped off the plane on Saturday afternoon.

Buffalo Bills fans
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills fans cheer in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bills fans have long flooded the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport in support of their team. But this week, they took to the grounds in Cheektowaga to display their distaste for Buffalo’s upcoming opponent.

Per Kansas City sideline reporter Josh Klingler, the Chiefs were welcomed to Western New York by a Bills fan who offered a two-handed salute.

“We’ve arrived in Buffalo, where a guy was waiting outside the airport just to double bird the buses,” posted Klingler to X.

Sunday’s game will be the 10th meeting between the Bills and Chiefs since the 2020 season, which has caused emotions to boil over leading into another critical contest.

For the Bills, they are in dire need of a win to keep pace with the red-hot New England Patriots, while the Chiefs are trailing the Denver Broncos in the divisional standings. This week’s regular-season AFC tilt is as vital as any that we’ve seen between these two conference foes, with a raucous atmosphere expected inside Highmark Stadium.

It could be the last time Kansas City visits the Bills at the current building, which should make for some drama beginning at 4:25 p.m.

Published
Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.