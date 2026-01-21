NFL Insider Identifies Bills’ Perfect Fit to Replace Sean McDermott

The Buffalo Bills made the surprising decision to move on from head coach Sean McDermott after nine seasons. McDermott had plenty of success during his tenure, but ultimately, his inability to get the Bills to the Super Bowl proved to be his undoing.

Now, Buffalo has to find McDermott's successor, and while they haven't tipped their hand, it seems likely they will want someone who can get their offense back on track. They're also going to be looking for a coach who knows how to get the most out of Josh Allen.

NFL insider James Palmer was recently a guest on Up & Adams with Kay Adams and discussed one candidate who could fit that billing, Denver Broncos quarterback coach and passing game coordinator Davis Webb. Palmer said Allen and Webb have an "unbelievable relationship," which goes back to their time as teammates in Buffalo.

"I put those pieces together pretty early, standing on that Buffalo sideline before the divisional round in Denver. And there he is talking to Josh. They have an unbelievable relationship, I'm told, talking to people in the organization. You know, he knows so many people there. And he's a really intriguing candidate in this head coaching cycle," Palmer said.

Palmer said Webb can't interview with teams yet since the Broncos are in the AFC Championship Game, but that his selection would make Allen happy.

"I do think they want to go offensive side of the ball. And I think making their quarterback happy is a big part of what they want to do. And I'm not sure if Josh would be happier with anybody else. And he checks all the boxes."

Davis Webb has become one of the hottest names in coaching searches

Denver Broncos offensive pass game coordinator Davis Webb before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Palmer also told a story about how Sean Payton decided to hire Webb as the Broncos quarterbacks coach in 2022. He said Payton was so impressed by Webb that he called his driver and told him to turn around and bring Webb back.

After two years in the role of quarterback coach, Webb was given the added responsibility of passing game coordinator.

His work in that role, and in developing Bo Nix, has him emerging as a hot candidate in coaching searches, although he will be just 31 years old when the 2026 season begins. He will ascend to a top job soon enough; the only question for the Bills is whether they think he's ready now.

