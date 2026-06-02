NFL Analyst Already Forecasting Bills' Jim Leonhard as Future Head Coach

One of the best moves made by the Buffalo Bills this offseason was hiring Jim Leonhard as the team’s new defensive coordinator.

After spending the past two seasons as the Denver Broncos assistant head coach/defensive pass game coordinator, Leonhard is considered one of the up-and-coming coaches in the league. He helped Denver produce a league-leading 68 sacks a season ago and displays the poise of a head coach every time he steps in front of a microphone.

Those strong feelings regarding the Bills’ DC are shared by ESPN’s Ben Solak, who has lofty expectations for Leonhard entering his first season at the helm of the Buffalo defense.

“I won't be at all surprised if Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has the job for exactly one season before leaving for a head coaching gig,” wrote Solak.

The Bills fired former head coach Sean McDermott just a few months ago, making way for Joe Brady to be promoted as the team’s new head coach. After making such a significant change within the organization, it would be surprising if Buffalo moved on after one year. However, if things go awry for Brady in his maiden voyage as head coach, Solak’s vision of Leonhard stepping into a leading role could become a reality.

Leonhard has previous head coaching experience

Buffalo Bills free safety Jim Leonhard (35) against the Cincinnati Bengals at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Bengals beat the Bills 27 to 24 in overtime. | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

It wouldn’t be the first time Leonhard has been at the helm of a team, as he previously served as interim head coach for the Wisconsin Badgers during the 2022 season. And while he has no experience as a defensive play caller at the NFL level, he has served in such a role before with the Badgers from 2017 until he was promoted to his interim role.

The veteran coach also has his own professional playing experience to fall back on, as he spent 10 years in the NFL, including four with the Bills from 2005 to 2007 and again in 2013. He also spent three seasons with the New York Jets, during which he played under former Bills head coach Rex Ryan, from whom Leonhard developed a distinct part of his coaching style, specifically the attack-based mentality he hopes to deploy.

It certainly wouldn’t be ideal if Solak’s half-hearted prediction came true, as that would mean the Bills’ 2026 season went up in flames in Brady’s first season at the helm. But if that indeed turns out to be the case, it will be comforting for the Bills to know they have someone with head-coaching experience waiting in the wings.